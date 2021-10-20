I “broke” with memos but “My position hasn’t changed” on special – The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Apologizes For Communications To Staff Regarding Dave Chappelle’s Latest Comedy Special The closest, noting that he “screwed up” and should have admitted that his employees were “in bad debt” by the streaming giant’s decision to air the special.

Talk with Hollywood journalist By phone Tuesday night ahead of the scheduled walkout and staff gathering on Wednesday, Sarandos asserted that Chappelle’s special was in line with the company’s stance towards “artistic expression” and said he did not think so. that it would be “appropriate” to add a warning about harmful content before the special. (The interview below has been edited slightly for clarity.)

You wrote two notes to Netflix staff about your thoughts on the Dave Chappelle special and in particular how you don’t believe on-screen content translates into real-world damage. This statement was rejected by staff and organizations like GLAAD. Has your position on this changed since?

No, my position has not changed. I can tell you that I messed up these communications in two ways. One of them was that I should first and foremost have recognized in these emails that a group of our employees were suffering and they felt really hurt by a business decision we made. And I, instead of acknowledging it first, went straight into some reasoning. And so first of all, I would say that these emails lacked humanity, in which I like and generally communicate with our teams.

I would say the other was that – this is the problem when you have an email leaked out of context, is it part of a conversation already going on, and that line causing damage in the real world was way too simplistic and talking about something very specific that we were talking about earlier today. Of course, the content, the storytelling causes changes in the world, sometimes extremely positive and sometimes negative. This change that storytelling can generate in the world is what inspires me to come to work every day. This is exactly what we are doing. You’ve heard me talk about this in interview after interview, and every employee at this company has heard me sing the praises of the work we do in exactly this space. So it was only very clumsy internal communications that were made public.

Just to clarify, do you think onscreen content can result in damage?

I 100% believe that on-screen content can impact the real world, both positive and negative.

But as far as your position on maintaining the Chappelle special is concerned [on Netflix], has it not changed?

When we think about this challenge we have to entertain the world, part of this challenge means you have an audience with different tastes, different sensibilities, different beliefs. You really can’t be appealing to everyone or the content would be quite boring. And we tell our employees up front that we try to entertain our members, and that some content on Netflix will not please you, and so this kind of commitment to artistic expression and free artistic expression sometimes conflicts with people feel protected and safe. I think this is something we struggle with all the time when these two values ​​collide with each other.

But I think the inclusion of the special on Netflix is ​​consistent with our comedy offering, it is consistent with Dave Chappelle’s brand of comedy and it’s … one of those times when there’s something on Netflix that you are not going to like.

The trans employee resource group that organizes [Wednesday’s] virtual walkout, they’re supposed to present you with this list of demands. Is Netflix ready to embrace any of these requirements?

For the past two days, it was just about listening to people and hearing what they felt and what they would like. I want to say that we are deeply committed to inclusion on screen and behind the camera and in our workplace.

Going forward, I want to make sure everyone understands that we are deeply committed to supporting artistic freedom with the creators who work at Netflix. We are deeply committed to increasing representation on screen and behind the camera, and we will always learn and improve on how to tackle these challenges as they arise.

Employees are not asking that the special itself be removed, but that other measures, such as adding a warning at the beginning [of the special] is something they are looking for. Is this something you would be willing to consider?

The content is already age-limited for the language, and Dave himself gives a very explicit warning at the start of the show, so I don’t think that would be appropriate in this case.

How do you plan to restore morale, especially among your LGBTQ employees, given the events of the past week?

It is one of the taxes imposed on any organization for working remotely and not working together and growing rapidly during this time. We have a lot of people who are new to Netflix and have never met anyone here. They have been working from home since day one, and so probably what they haven’t experienced is this kind of strengthening of the alliance the company has with the LGBTQ + community, including a massive investment in the LGBTQ + community. content and creators and storytellers to represent LGBTQ +. stories on screen and around the world, and I think of unprecedented levels.

This group of employees felt a bit betrayed because we created such a great place to work that they forgot that sometimes these challenges will arise, and that’s what I mean by not recognizing immediately that people would be hurt.

You and reed [Hastings] have spoken at length about radical transparency, but given the recent leaks and the employee who was fired, can Netflix remain committed to this culture of transparency among employees?

We are deeply committed to the culture of transparency. And it also depends on great trust with our employees which we continue to secure, but we do not plan to change any of our internal operations around that.