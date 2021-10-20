Meryl Streep and Kit Harington to star in Apple’s climate change series – The Hollywood Reporter





Apple TV + has lined up a star cast for an anthology series on climate change. Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Matthew Rhys will lead the ensemble for Extrapolations, an eight-part drama by writer Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, The report) and The morning show production company Media Res. The cast also includes Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh ​​Gourav, with additional cast to be announced. Extrapolations, which is currently in production, will tell interconnected stories of how the changes coming to the planet will affect love, faith work and family. “The only thing we are sure of for the future is that we are all going there together – and we take with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to talk. pain, “Burns said.” These are the same tools storytellers have used since time immemorial. Our show just uses them to keep time from running out. “ Details of the role of Streep, his first series since HBO Big little lies in 2019, are kept secret. Miller (The loudest voice) will play a marine biologist. Harington (Game Of Thrones) plays the CEO of an industrial giant. Rahim (Mauritanian) plays a man struggling with memory loss. Rhys (Perry mason) will play a real estate developer. Diggs (Snowdrops) plays a rabbi in South Florida. Chan (Eternals) plays a single mother and banker in microfinance. Schwimmer (Friends, Intelligence) plays the father of a teenage girl. Gourav (The White Tiger) plays a driver for hire. Streep is replaced by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler; Miller by WME, United Agents and publicist Tori Cook; Harington by CAA, United Agents and Jackoway Austen; Rahim by UTA and Agence Adequat; Rhys by United Agents, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer; Chan by Independent Talent Group, WME and M88; Diggs by Brookside Artist Management and WME; Schwimmer of Gersh and Circle of Confusion; and Gourav by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Artists Rights Group.

