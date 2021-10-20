Entertainment
Sri Lankan sensation Yohani to explode in Bollywood, sing Hindi version of Manike Magee Hite
Bombay: Sri Lankan viral singer Yohani needs no identity. Recently, she was also seen on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 show. Her hugely popular song Manika Mane Hithe went viral and is now an internet sensation. Now the good news for Indian Yohani fans is that Yohani will soon be making her Bollywood singing debut. Yohani is going to be seen singing a song in director Indra Kumars’ upcoming film, thank goodness. She will make her singing debut in Bollywood through this film.
Many stars will be seen in this Indra Kumar film. Ajay Devgan, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh will star in this film. Yohani will be singing the Hindi version of his song Manike Mage Hite in the film. The music for this song will be given by Tanishk Bagchi.
At the same time, Rashmi Virag wrote this song. Yohani will soon explode in association with T-Series. It will be fun to see him sing a Hindi song. Indra Kumar himself gave information about this. At the same time, Yohani is very happy to be a part of thank God. She can start recording the song soon.
When Yohani shared the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan, he also asked Salman Khan to sing this song. It was sung by Salman Khan in his own style. At the same time, speaking of Yohanis’ debut film, Thank God will be a comedy film with a very interesting star cast. It will be fun to see Ajay Devgan do some comedy in the movie. Ajay Devgan will share the screen with Rakul Preet for the second time. Prior to that, Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet appeared together in De De Pyaar De. This film was very popular with audiences.
Read More Hindi News Online Live TV News18 on the Hindi site. Knowledge related to the country and abroad and to your state, Bollywood, sports world, business News in Hindi.
.
Sources
2/ https://dailyindia.net/sri-lankas-sensation-yohani-will-explode-in-bollywood-sing-hindi-version-of-manike-magee-hite/4341/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]