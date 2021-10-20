Sri Lankan sensation Yohani to explode in Bollywood, sing Hindi version of Manike Magee Hite

Bombay: Sri Lankan viral singer Yohani needs no identity. Recently, she was also seen on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 show. Her hugely popular song Manika Mane Hithe went viral and is now an internet sensation. Now the good news for Indian Yohani fans is that Yohani will soon be making her Bollywood singing debut. Yohani is going to be seen singing a song in director Indra Kumars’ upcoming film, thank goodness. She will make her singing debut in Bollywood through this film.

Many stars will be seen in this Indra Kumar film. Ajay Devgan, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh will star in this film. Yohani will be singing the Hindi version of his song Manike Mage Hite in the film. The music for this song will be given by Tanishk Bagchi.

At the same time, Rashmi Virag wrote this song. Yohani will soon explode in association with T-Series. It will be fun to see him sing a Hindi song. Indra Kumar himself gave information about this. At the same time, Yohani is very happy to be a part of thank God. She can start recording the song soon.

When Yohani shared the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan, he also asked Salman Khan to sing this song. It was sung by Salman Khan in his own style. At the same time, speaking of Yohanis’ debut film, Thank God will be a comedy film with a very interesting star cast. It will be fun to see Ajay Devgan do some comedy in the movie. Ajay Devgan will share the screen with Rakul Preet for the second time. Prior to that, Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet appeared together in De De Pyaar De. This film was very popular with audiences.