“Dune” stars reflect on the cinematic process at Warner Bros. Academic Journalists Roundtable.
Scheduled for release in the United States this Friday, Warner Bros. Dune sparked conversation across campus and the entertainment industry.
Warner Bros. hosted a virtual roundtable for university journalists from across the country on October 17.
Student reporters from top campus newspapers had the opportunity to discuss their thoughts and questions about the film, which they had access to prior to its release in the United States.
Two of the biggest stars of cinema, Timothe Chalamet, who plays the protagonist, Paul Atreides, and Zendaya, who plays Chani were present at the round table.
Denis Villeneuve, the director and producer of the film, said in a press release that he discovered Dune, a 1965 sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert as a teenager and quickly developed a passion for the story. Little did he know then that a few decades later he had assembled and directed a cast of internationally renowned actors for a modern film adaptation of the text.
The round table
Despite the unique emotional and environmental circumstances their characters face in the arid desert of Arrakis, Zendaya and Chalamet said they feel personally connected to their roles.
I think the character we meet at the start of the film, a young man struggling with his identity, is something we all struggle with, Chalamet said. (In him) I see, certainly when I was younger, this lack of identity and the struggle to find it. Paul’s journey is far more important than any journey I have ever taken, but the ability to grow not only as a young man but also to face his prophecy was incredibly exciting as an actor. .
In an environment as physically trying as Arrakis, Zendaya said that her character was forced to grow up quickly. As a young actress, she said she resonates with it.
Where I connect with Chani is a deeper sense of wisdom for her, Zendaya said. I have always been called an old lady, since I was born I have always been a grandmother. I think a part of us must have grown up in a more adult space and grown a little faster. I can understand that feeling of not necessarily being able to just be a normal teenager.
Dune had already been adapted for the big screen in 1984, but the last adaptation of Warner Bros. should dominate cinemas. It has already earned nearly $ 130 million at the international box office although it still has not been released in the United States.
Given the scale, premise, and ambition of the film, Zendaya and Chalamet both said they were very excited about the opportunity.
I’m a huge fan of (Villeneuve) and his work, Zendaya said. It seemed like a no-brainer. I saw the cast come together, and I was like, I just wanna come in the room. So I kind of pursued him quite aggressively.
Chalamet said virtually everything about the opportunity was appealing, from the development of an award-winning cast to the film’s unique plot.
I only worked on a movie this size, and that’s it, he said
Warner Bros. has hosted college roundtables for a number of films, including Judas & the Dark Messiah and Godzilla vs. Kong.
According to UNC student Kaitlin OSullivan, Ambassador for Warner Bros. at UNC, round tables are organized to give college journalists the opportunity to interview actors about their experiences and write about the latest cinematic plays to generate publicity.
What I find really cool about Warner Bros. is the diversity of the stories they cover, OSullivan said. You have films that are relevant at the time. A big reason they made Judas and The Black Messiah was because of the Black Lives Matter movement. It was culturally relevant and struck a chord with many audiences.
OSullivan said she thinks Dune is a unique story that fits well in the Warner Bros. repertoire.
I think it’s really cool that the original novel was written in the 1960s, she said. The fact that they give it a modern new twist is really interesting, and I’m delighted to see how they do it. But also, I will never be upset to watch Zendaya and Timothe Chalamet on the same screen.
Dune is scheduled to premiere in the United States this Friday, October 22.
