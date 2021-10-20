Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik marries stylist Suhani Chaudhary, see photos

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein TV actor Abhishek Malik got married in a grand ceremony in Delhi. He married stylist Suhani Chaudhary and shared photos from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies on his Instagram page.

For the wedding, the couple opted for matching light-colored dresses. He was wearing a sherwani and she was donning a heavy lehenga with a long-sleeved blouse.

Sharing a photo from the ceremony, Abhishek wrote, Mr and Mrs Malik @mirrorwithme Pagardi styling by @siddhrajofficial @idesignexperiencesSues outfit @payalkeyalofficial Sues makeup @kritids Photography @videowalebhaiyaaa @thewedpicss @lightstrokesphotography Abhisonsitut @gujralsrals Suhani also shared the same photo on her page.

Earlier, Abhishek also shared photos from their engagement ceremony. The actor was dressed in a crisp suit as she wore a pink dress. One of the photos showed them kissing as they posed for the camera.

According to a leading daily newspaper, the couple had known each other for some time and had taken on new dimensions in their relationship during confinement. In January of this year, they held a roka ceremony.

About Suhani, Abhishek Malik had said daily, I met Suhani through a friend and we were talking to each other. I have known her for a long time, but considering that we are in Delhi and Mumbai, we would not meet much. During the lockdown, I went home and we met a few times. We had a good vibe. In December 2019, we had a great time and celebrated New Years together.