Rita Moreno at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event read her speech





At 89, Rita Moreno has had plenty of time to realize that she is a national treasure, but during SHEThe Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles, she nonetheless nailed a cheeky response to a tribute from Kerry Washington. After Washington moved Moreno to tears as he remembered how “like Rita, I was a little girl from the Bronx with a dream and a song and a desire in my heart to create magic,” the Scandal The actress called Moreno “our Lady Liberty”. Moments later, Moreno, clad in a black and white Ralph Lauren cinched waist suit, wiped his eyes and joked, “I am so moved … what a wonderful person I am.” She then turned to Washington, giggling to the side of the stage and said, “Before I even start, you look really gorgeous.” How dare you. Yeah, even your ass is cute. Frazer harrisonGetty Images Once the audience settled in, Moreno turned his thoughts to the past, as Hollywood looked and felt significantly different from what it is today. “It’s amazing, I mean, who knew you could be in two places at the same time?” ” she said. “Tonight my body is right here above this monument to be filmed, but my memory is down the street, right over there at street level… when this building was the flagship department store. of the May Company. I was there.” She described her early years trying to carve out a niche for herself in a cut-throat industry, especially mean to women like her. “The way my career was going, I had a lot of free time, and I would come here – the May Company – and imagine myself in the latest fashions of someone special, and then visit my favorite perfumer.” , the Puerto Rican-born actress said. “It was in 1957. I was only 17 years old.” To further enchant the crowd, she sang some crystalline notes from “Dream (When You’re Feeling Blue)” by Frank Sinatra: “Dream, when you’re feel blue / Dream, that’s the thing to do / Just watch les ronds of smoke rise in the air / You will find your share of memories there. She finally sealed her message with a piece of poetic wisdom. “Dreams don’t fade away. That’s why they are called dreams, ”she said. “My career hasn’t jumped in an express elevator to the top. Along the way, I explored the luggage, the kids’ aisle – and trust me, it got stuck in the basement … well more than once. But what a race. In Moreno’s cover interview for SHE, she explained how it took her decades to gain the confidence that she now exudes. “Self-respect is one of the hardest things to achieve when you’ve lived without it for years, like I have,” she said. “Advocating may not have been the safest thing in my career, but that’s when my conscience kicked in. I decided long ago that we need to help. people when we can and if we can. Lauren Puckett-Pape

Associate editor

Lauren Puckett-Pope is Associate Editor at ELLE, where she covers news and culture. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

