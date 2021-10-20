Parkersburg Actors Guild Hold Auditions for “Oz” | News, Sports, Jobs





PARKERSBURG – The Parkersburg Actors Guild will be holding auditions for “The Wizard of Oz (Young Performers edition)” 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Actors Guild Theater on Market Street. Auditions are open to students in grades 4 to 10. While the youth program typically caps participation in grade 9, it is expanding to grade 10 students who missed the chance to work on a show in 2020 due to the pandemic. The show will run from January 21 to February 5. Audition material will be provided during the auditions. Those auditioning are asked to enter through the back door of the stage and up the stairs to the rehearsal room. Masks must be worn. Primary and support roles include: Dorothy Gale: Sweet and innocent young woman with a touch of daring. Must be a strong singer and a good dancer. Toto: Dorothy’s beloved dog and her constant companion. Toto will be an actor (man or woman) dressed as a dog. Requires full makeup, energy, and exuberant body language. Limiting singing role (group parts), but must be able to move with expression. Aunt Em: A typical, hard-working farmer’s wife who is firm and pragmatic, but also warm and caring. Sing the cover of “Somewhere over the rainbow” in duet with Dorothy. Mainly an acting role requiring the ability to show both strong sides and softer sides. Uncle Henry: Dorothy’s beloved uncle and owner of the farm, but lets his wife Em stay in charge. The non-singer role is only a few lines long and requires a good character actor. Hunk: Clumsy among the three laborers on Dorothy’s farm. Both characters talk about being smart and having brains. The audience should see the connections between the characters through body language and speech. Requires full makeup, excellent body control, a playing field, and good pace. Both roles can be shared between two actors or performed as women. Hickory (Tin Man): kind, gentle and caring farm workers. Tin Man has no heart, but is caring. Requires full makeup, good physical control, tone to match, and a pleasant singing voice. The two roles can be shared between two actors or interpreted as a woman. Zeke (Cowardly Lion): The third farm worker who lacks courage. Acts tough, but her fearful real self comes out in any frightening situation. Requires full makeup, good comedic timing, strong character voice, physical control, and matching tone. The two roles can be shared between two actors or interpreted as a woman. Miss Gulch (Wicked Witch of the West): Well-off and cold neighbor of Gale, who hates Toto. The non-singer role requires extensive makeup, intense dramatic engagement, strong stage presence, vocal control, and the ability to pull off with the classic witch cackle. Professor Marvel (Magician): A traveling salesman who lives by telling fortune telling. A bit of a crook, but with a good heart. This non-singer role requires versatility to demonstrate a strong, bossy Oz, while showing off the sweet and caring side. Also requires memorizing large chunks of dialogue. Glinda, the Good Witch of the North: She is the mother figure of Munchkins and Dorothy, whom she guides through Oz. Delicate and dizzy, the role requires a lovely singing voice and a mellow tone. Additionally, there are numerous song and speaking roles in the show, as well as dance numbers. Staff will also be looking for young people interested in behind-the-scenes and technical positions. The show is sponsored by WVU Medicine Camden Clark. The latest news today and more in your inbox

