Where to find Halloween entertainment at casinos in Southern California





Halloween is a great time to dress up, and that’s what Southern California casinos offer with costume parties and tribute bands. Even the giant ornamental alpaca in the lobby of Harrahs Resort Southern California will be dressed as a vampire. Here are some of the activities planned in several casinos. Most of them, along with the other casinos in the area, also have Halloween-themed slot tournaments and gaming promotions. They include Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa, Cabazon; Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula; Projector 29, Coachella; and Tortoise Rock Casino, Twentynine Palms. Before visiting casinos, check their websites for COVID-19 guidelines and age restrictions. Hot water cathedral city: Agua After Dark Halloween Bash for guests 21 and over, 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, October 30. Headlines from the LA Allstars Band, and there’s also a costume contest, traveling magicians, tarot card readers, and DJs. Tickets cost $ 20 with $ 10 back in play free for ACE club members. 68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City. aguacalientecasinos.com Cahuilla Casino: Halloween costume contest with free play prizes for the funniest, scariest and most original costumes. 9 p.m. on October 31. Registration is from 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. 52702, route 371, Anza. cahuillacasinohotel.com Pauma Casino: There will be a Halloween costume contest for cash prizes at 8:00 p.m. on October 31, according to the casino. Registration will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. 777 Pauma Reservation Road, Pauma Valley. casinopauma.com Fantastic sources: Pre-Halloween party with Kissed Alive, a Kiss tribute band and a costume contest. The opening group is Saints of Las Vegas. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 30 at the Rock Yard. Additionally, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will be selling caramel apples and Halloween candy. 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com Harrahs Resort Southern California: Halloween cupcake decoration, part of the monthly series Get Crafty courses. 4 p.m. October 16. Tickets, $ 35, including instructions and materials. 777 Harrahs Rincon Way, Valley Center. harrahssocal.com Pala Casino Spa Resort: Banda El Recodo will perform at 6 p.m. on October 31 to mark Da De Los Muertos, according to the resort. Tickets from $ 55 to $ 75. 11154 Highway 76, Pala. palacasino.com Yaamava Resort & Casino (formerly known as San Manuel Casino): Mr Crowley, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute band, will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at Rock & Brews restaurant, according to the band’s Facebook page. Salsa group Sangre Nueva will perform October 30-31 at 8 p.m. at the George Lopezs Chingon Kitchen. 777 San Manuel Boulevard, Highland. yaamava.com

