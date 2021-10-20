Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady react to signing claiming actor ruined surfing





Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Sarah Brady responded to a sign saying the actor ruined surfing with body positivity messages. The sign was an insensitive reference to the paparazzi photographs of the 21 rue du saut actor surfing in a black jumpsuit in February. At the time, Hill said his childhood insecurities were exacerbated by years of public mockery about his body by the media, but photographs like this no longer put the Oscar nominee in tune. I’m 37 and I finally love and accept myself, he added. When he discovered Jonah Hill’s crumbling surf board on a California beach, Hill wrote on Tuesday October 19 in his Instagram story that he would never stop doing things that make him happy. Brady, who is an environmental activist, also shared a photo of the sign with a geo tag of a surf club on the same beach on his social media and wrote: Only freaks do this shit. She said she was proud of Hill for getting into surfing for the sheer joy it brings. Brady, who said he was a third generation member of the surf club, also urged fellow surfers to respect the beach by respecting others. She added: If you feel the urge to rain on someone else’s parade, ask yourself why and consider giving yourself a life. Earlier this week, Hill asked his fans to refrain from commenting on his body. I know you mean well, but I ask you not to comment on my body, Hill wrote, adding: Good or bad, I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t bother me. good. Great respect.

