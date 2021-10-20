Parker McKay, Cunningham Sisters The Voice

In a close battle on NBC The Voice, from Exeter, Parker McKay was not chosen by her trainer Kelly Clarkson to advance to the next round of the singing competition.

McKay performed Lesley Gores Its My Party with the Cunningham Sisters, Macie, 15, and Marie, 14, of Hamilton, Ohio.

Choosing the gospel singer sisters over McKay at the end of the battle which aired Tuesday night, Clarkson said she was thrilled to see the potential of such young and accomplished singers.

What robs me of the Cunningham Sisters is having the confidence and precision at such a young age, ”said Clarkson. “Anything I throw at them, like a challenge, they like it.

Clarkson said it was really hard to see Parker come home. “

“But honestly my team is so stacked this season,” said Clarkson. “Even those who go home could have ended up in the final.

The other trainers of famous musicians were also torn by the winner of the battles, but leaned more towards the Cunningham sisters.

John Legend said he thinks McKay is the best singer overall, but he’s also excited about the sisters’ potential.

There is something so dynamic and interesting about the Cunningham sisters, Legend said. There are so many things that intrigue me (the Cunningham Sisters) and I want to see where you go, but I hesitate because I feel like Parker gave the best vocal performance.

Arianna Grande said everyone looked beautiful, but leaned towards the Cunningham sisters.

Parker, you’re so talented, but what the Cunningham sisters do is so special, said Grande.

Blake Shelton advised Clarkson to stop music due to the promising talent she had brought together in her team with McKay and the Cunningham sisters.

‘Inspiration’:Parker McKay, from Exeter, shares best part of his show “The Voice” on NBC

It’s tricky, Shelton said. How don’t you instantly fall in love with these two and your talent is amazing (Parker), I thought you looked amazing but you’re up against the Cunningham sisters.

During the rehearsal segment that aired, McKay said she thought the selection of Its My Party was a giveaway. She said the song is about feeling your emotions and being able to cry when someone needs it.

McKay said the song resonated with her after the death of her mother Tracy at the age of 57 after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia. She said she wore her mother’s bracelet while she performed and her fiance proposed to her with her mother’s engagement ring.

Blind auditions:Kelly Clarkson turns her chair for singer Parker McKay ‘The Voice’

These are things that I kind of shoot when I’m on stage, McKay said. I so want to win this battle for my mother. All because of all that she and my dad gave me all these years, all the strength and support.

Clarkson said McKay caught his eye during the rehearsal segments.

Little Mrs. Parker introduced herself, Clarkson said. She was so good at the blind (auditions), she was the last to fill my team, but I was amazed at what she did (in the fight rehearsals).

In an interview last week with Seacoastonline last week, McKay said that whatever the outcome of her stint on The Voice, she’s excited about the connections she’s made and where she’ll take her music next.

The most important thing for me on the show is making human connections, McKay said. The people on the show are my family now and forever. They are absolutely amazing.

McKay said you haven’t seen the last of her.

I’m releasing music, I’ll have music coming out, and I’m still doing shows, ”McKay said.

Who is Parker McKay?

McKay, from Exeter, graduated in 2009 from Exeter High School. At EHS, McKay, then known as Taylor Lintelman, was a member of the choir of honor.

In her second year, she was invited to perform the national anthem with a choir at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

McKay attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. After following the New York country music scene for two years after graduation, she caught the attention of a booking agent. She opened for bands like Rascal Flatts, Sheryl Crow and The Band Perry.

McKay moved to Nashville in 2014. Since then, she has been named to Country Music Televisions Artist Discovery Program.

Information:ParkerMckay.com

For more information on the upcoming season of The Voice, visitNBC.com/La-Voix.