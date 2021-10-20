Blank Park Zoo and Ape Initiative vaccinate animals against COVID-19

About 20 animals at the Blank Park Zoo received their first COVID-19 shots last week.

Workers at the Des Moines zoo on Thursday gave doses to tolions, rhinos, tigers, otters and a giraffe, and planned to vaccinate the red pandas and ferrets at the zoo.

Each received a vaccine specially designed for animals by Zoetis, a New Jersey-based animal drugs company that was spun off from Pfizer. Zoetisdonated over 11,000 dosesof its vaccine, which has been licensed by the US Department of Agriculture, to more than 80 zoos and conservatories in 27 states.

The vaccine for animals works differently from the vaccine given to humans. Zoetis’ vaccine uses advanced synthetic proteins to trigger the same antibodies as a live virus, according to National Geographic.Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for humans, Zoetis’ vaccine requires a second injection 21 days after the first injection.

Deuce, a 12-year-old male African lion, roared loudly in his exhibit early Thursday afternoon as two female lions basked nearby. They had already been vaccinated; zoo workers were preparing two more for their shots.

Standing outside the lion enclosure, Blank Park Zoo CEO Anne Shimerdla said she could tell the lions knew something was about to happen.

“They are looking inside, so I know they can hear the staff of the guards in there,” she said.

Blank Park Marketing Director Ryan Bickel said there are concerns that COVID-19, a respiratory disease that started in animals, could quickly cross captive animal populations.

Zoetis deployed the vaccine after of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among gorillas at San Diego Safari Park in January. In early October, a snow leopard at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,died after experiencing a “rapid decline in respiratory function”, according tozoo officials. It is still not known if this snow leopard had COVID-19.

Lions and baby tigers in India and Pakistan have died from the novel coronavirus, according to the Argus-Leader of Sioux Falls.

No animal in Blank has contracted COVID-19, but if any of them tested positive, they would be immediately isolated from the other animals. A vaccinated staff member would be placed in isolation with them for treatment and care, Shimerdla said.

“They would be the only ones to work with this animal,” said Shimerdla. “Basically the human and animal are in quarantine. We would treat the symptoms like humans.”

Ape Initiative vaccinating bonobos this week

Jared Taglialatela, President and Director of Ape Initiative in Des Moines (formerly Great Ape Trust), said in July that they were waiting for enough doses of Zoetis to vaccinate their seven bonobos.

At the end of last week, the Ape Initiative got its award, according to research associate Sara Skiba. In recent months, staff members have trained the bonobos to take the snaps through a series of mock injections, each of which is followed by a treat.

Bonobos, endangered close relatives of chimpanzees and humans, and other primates are at high risk of contracting respiratory diseases, Skiba said.

“Bonobos, along with chimpanzees, are the closest living relatives of humans.” Skiba said: “So many respiratory illnesses that we humans contract, like cold and flu viruses, can also contract them. … So that puts them at extremely high risk of contracting COVID-19.”

At both the Ape Initiative and the Blank Park Zoo, wardens wore personal protective equipment when dealing with high-risk animals, long before the start of the pandemic.

Ape Initiative staff must wear masks and gloves whenever they are around bonobos, preparing their food or cleaning their enclosures, Skiba said. Every staff member is also vaccinated there, she said.

“We haven’t changed a lot in terms of our biosecurity because we were already doing a lot of things that you see other facilities switching to.”

Blank Park Zoo officials have yet to vaccinate any of their 14 primates, two gibbons, two tamarins and 10 snow monkeys. The primates are generally outside and at a good distance from visitors, which limits the possibilities of propagation.

“Knowing that we had so few vaccines, we had to make some of these choices,” Shimerdla said Thursday as she stood outside the gibbon exhibit.

