WARMINGTON: Toronto actor on the mend after dog knocked him off bike

Content of the article In 50 years of acting in movies and TV shows, Tedd Dillon has never been hurt or missed a call or audition.

Content of the article Until now! If he played legendary NHL commissioner Clarence Campbell in The rocket or share scenes with Oscar nominee Bette Midler in Stella , the Toronto actor, who celebrated his 69th birthday in hospital on Tuesday, didn’t need a stuntman. But he certainly could have used a Friday. Dillon was seriously injured after being knocked off his bike by a 70-pound dog in Beaches bike lanes on the boardwalk around 3:30 p.m. The dog described as a spaniel-setter mix was not on a leash and was chasing a squirrel at the time. The dog came toward me like a meteor, Dillon said from his bed at Michael Garron Hospital. I hit the sidewalk very hard. It was like being hit by a hammer. As a member of Cycle Toronto, Dillon takes pride in his safe approach to riding and was arrested when the dog hit him.

Content of the article As witnesses tended to injure Dillon and called for an ambulance, the dog and two people on inline skates took off. I don’t blame the dog and hope he is doing well. But I don’t understand managers, Tedd said. People saw them take off. It was like a hit and run. We apologize, but this video failed to load. Toronto Police reported that officers were investigating the bizarre case and had not commented on the potential charges that could result. Having a dog off the leash or leaving the scene of an accident are usually things the police don’t approve of, but they are the ones who decide. Meanwhile, Dillon has three major pelvic fractures that will require surgery. It’s a setback no one needs in a pandemic, let alone a character actor and voice and restaurant artist who relies on freelance work to pay their bills.

Content of the article I have an audition to play a grandpa on Paw Patrol Friday, he said. I was very excited about it, as well as my nieces and nephews. He will not be able to get by and fears that this accident will slow down his career. That’s why he appreciates anyone who can help the police identify the dog’s owner. This is an ongoing investigation, said Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 416-808-5500. A video of the incident would also be helpful. Meanwhile, while chatting with the Venerable Tedd, the nurses were dealing with what police say were serious injuries. He teased that he was pushed and pushed like he was in a Cronenberg movie. I was actually in a Cronenberg movie, he joked. It was not a film by David Cronenberg but by his brilliant son, Brandon Cronenberg. It was called Antiviral and so much fun to be a part of it.

Content of the article And now, ironically, he’s in a hospital during a pandemic trying to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Photo by Facebook / www.facebook.com / tedd.dillon / Toronto sun I would have liked to see people playing tennis when I passed by and that wouldn’t have happened, Dillon joked. On a breathing apparatus, thanks to bruised ribs, you can hear him struggling as he speaks. What should happen now is rather than asking the police to search for the dog’s owner (s), these two skaters should contact investigators with an explanation and an apology. Maybe if they have insurance it could help cover some of Dillon’s losses while he is on the mend. It would be wonderful, he said.

