Jesse Williams is quickly building a canon of African diasporic art – ARTnews.com
Before going up to Heights of Hollywood fame as an actor and activist, Jesse Williams grew up in a household where art took center stage. His mother is an artist and his wider family network included “boat builders, sculptors, painters, dancers,” he said. “I was surrounded by a lot of craftsmen. Creativity was at the heart of our house. We didn’t collect because we didn’t have the money, but the art was precious, essential, really.
Back when he landed leading roles in the TV series Grey’s Anatomy and movies like The cabin in the woods, Williams was guided to begin collecting by another family member he called his “art godmother”: Cheryl R. Riley, an artist who taught him and his then wife , the finer points of appreciation and support. “Once I started making some money, she started pushing us to be educated about the role that being a patron of young, emerging black artists could play, not only in their lives but in our lives, ”Williams said. “She taught me how that would be an interesting and creative way to use your resources.”
After ten years of active collecting, Williams, 40, ranks among the most remarkable young art collectors in the African diaspora, holding some 250 works. (He struggled to agree on an estimate: “I added six this week,” he said in a conversation in August.)
He tends towards figurative painting, in part for the kind of stories form can tell. “I mostly collect emerging black artists, but not always – I have Charles White, Kerry James Marshall, lots of OGs,” he said. “But what attracts me is a job that I can’t understand right away, that grows and changes over time. The paintings are part of my family. They are characters in my house, on my walls, in my private space. I sit down, take a glass of wine and commune with them. These are films for me. These are scenes, roles and characters in my life.
Williams also enjoys forming relationships with artists who evolve beyond the limits of a canvas. “I have a relationship with probably 94 percent of the artists whose work I own,” he said. “I FaceTime with them in the studio. We talk at length about their practice. We are part of everyone’s life, with a collective human connection that we explore together.
One of those artists was Noah Davis, the late great painter who founded the Underground Museum in LA. “He was my brother, a very good friend of mine,” said Williams. “Being able to live with your job and having it right by my door when everyone comes in and out – and is overwhelmed by it – is essential for me.”
Williams has a long list of artists whose work he also clearly owns and revere, including Ferrari Shepherd (“It’s touching to see someone’s work evolving so quickly before your eyes”), Jerrell Gibbs (“When I talked about sitting down with work and a glass of wine and just disappearing into another world “), and Janiva Ellis (” a fucking titan – so creative, so cool, so recognizable in an area very crowded ”), to name a few.
And he is proud of the type of patronage he is able to provide. “It’s an interesting thing for black designers who often come from the struggle to create work that historically has been mostly reserved only for the wealthy, wealthy and white upper class,” Williams said. “It’s a bizarre exchange, doing work that is deeply personal and deeply African and that it all goes to generational wealth creators who have nothing to do with the spiritual management of their community. A certain significant percentage of black art, I believe, should go to black collectors. It would be nice if it was treated as an inheritance.
A version of this article appears in the October / November 2021 issue of ARTnews.
