Rima Kallingal is the first Malayalam actor to unleash an NFT ‘The Insurgent Bloom’

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are properties that exist in the blockchain and symbolize ownership of an item that has been digitized. These goods have a unique Certificate of Authenticity which makes them rare valuables and cannot be copied or stolen. From news agencies to cricketers to billionaires, everyone is fighting for a piece of the NFT pie. Rima Kallingal is the latest actor to join the NFT movement and made history by becoming the first Malayalam actor to do so.

His work was created in collaboration with other artists, Francis Kurien alias Franky, Lami alias Lakshmi KTP, Mahesh Krishnan alias Bohomonk and NFT Malayali, a global collective of Malayali artists in the crypto art space. The artwork titled The Insurgent Bloom, inspired by Neelakurinji, the flower that blooms once every 12 years in the Western Ghats, debuted on the Ethereum-based digital marketplace, Foundation. Franky led the photoshoot and the animations, Boho created the content, and Lami composed the music.

Rima, in a conversation with News18, said artists are constantly on the lookout for mediums to express themselves against, to rebel against, complain about the status quo, and propagate the vision you are passionate about. This new metaverse that has opened up in the digital space and the reach it gives you as an artist is crazy. Right now it looks like the future to me.

After Bollywood immersed itself in the world of NFT, she said the Malayalam industry is going there as well, thanks to the NFT Malayali community across the world. This group of enterprising young artists from around the world help their fellow students bridge the gap between technology and art. Beauty is how they stand up for themselves and want everyone to be successful. I love this term wagmi in the NFT metaverse which means all were going to do it and it’s the spirit of this space that makes it so special.

A strong supporter of women’s issues, Rima announced in her social media post that 50% of what artists do with NFT will be used to support films directed by women.

The auction for the artwork started on October 17 and ended on October 18, with the highest bid being 2.75 ether (7.73 lakh Rs or 10,263.03) offered by Barthazian, who bought it. Fabin Rasheed, a generative artist from Alleppey, was another bidder for the artwork.

Speaking to News18 about his historic purchase, Barthazian (prefers to be known by his pseudonym online), based in Abu Dhabi with roots in Kerala, said several factors influenced his decision to buy The Insurgent Bloom. Art was really my kind of aesthetic. Second, it was the first Mollywood-based NFT that I know of. The benefits paid to women artists in the industry also seemed to suit me.

He has been active in the NFT space for the past three years. I identify more as a trader but I also collect things that I like a lot from time to time. I started with Initial Coin Offering investments (a form of cryptocurrency that companies use to raise capital) in 2018, discovered NFTs, and started exploring the ecosystem.

Although, he added, investing in NFTs is 100% risky, especially because art, in general, is a difficult market to invest in. It can be illiquid for years with a low chance of having secondary market value. This particular purchase is less of an investment for me and more of an exhibition vehicle for NFTs in Kerala. He believes India will be one of the biggest consumers of this digital medium over the next decade.

Speaking about how Rima Kallingal was convinced to immerse herself in the NFT space, Melvin Thambi, Texas-based NFT Malayali co-founder, said the endless possibilities to showcase NFT’s works and the exhibition qu ‘a celebrity can bring to the table were discussed plus a zoom session. The idea of ​​artists supporting artists and doing something meaningful for the cause of women’s empowerment helped her integrate.

Melvin said that initially people thought that TVN was only favorable to famous artists. Due to technical jargon and financial terminology, some artists think it is not easy to enter this space. We have tried to integrate people through blogs and make them understand the nuances of NFT. What started out as a small WhatsApp group has now grown into a brand in its own right – NFT Malayali – which is a pioneering creator community that focuses on creating value for artists new to the space and sharing information via Instagram, Discord, Clubhouse and Twitter spaces. They have integrated over 600 artists from around the world into the NFT space.

People invest in people here. More than a work of art, a collector sees the investment as an opportunity for the artist to grow and hone his skills. Gradually, the value will increase and the buyer will be able to put it on the secondary market, resell it and make a profit. Since there is no middleman, artists promote their works on their own, becoming something of an entrepreneur, he added.

It’s only been eight months since Melvin started this journey, but he’s an artist himself who has sold seven NFT works on Foundation and Wazirx, along with his wife and 12-year-old daughter.

Franky thinks this is the perfect time to live as a creator and creator. NFTs will drive everyone’s creative force, he told News18. Creators will no longer sell their works to platforms like Instagram. The internet has moved to Web 3.0 with blockchain technology and we are seeing a massive paradigm shift. None of the creations will now be free, a carpenter could also be an NFT artist. We have entered a new dimension of income models with numerical values ​​becoming equivalent to physical values.

Franky dabbled in this creative economy for almost five months and this is his second NFT. The support that artists give to other artists can only be called pure magic. It is always better to choose an individual NFT artist and collaborate rather than with an artist outside of the NFT community. This is how I came across Boho and Lami, both in this space for six months.

Speaking of the artwork, he said, Collaborating with Boho and Lami was the best decision ever; we had a team that understood our theme well and we were able to create a historic NFT. From framing the idea, pre-selecting keywords, taking photoshoot to adding Neelakurinji with digital art composition and movement to bring the work to life, it took almost two months. to complete the whole project. It’s the modern renaissance and it’s only a matter of time before we see the fastest growing art economy here, he added.

Boho told News18 that he has always been an admirer of the work and statements of Rima and the Women in Cinema Collective (an organization for women working in the Malayalam film industry). Rimas’ decision to make his very first drop a collaborative effort deserves to be saluted. There are many celebrities around the world who post their signature NFTs, but they don’t often translate into formal collaborative efforts. Another striking factor for me was the cause behind ‘The Insurgent Bloom. When I came across the theme, I wanted it to have the elements and attitude of Rima and Neelakurinji.

The Bohos Genesis collection and official collaborations on the Foundation crypto auction site have been sold out and he has also personally invested in over 35 NFTs. I have been studying and participating in the NFT space since mid-April early May 2021. Like many early enthusiasts, it was also the news from the Beeples sale that caught my attention. I came to this space for the art and the value it stands for.

He says he believes in NFT. NFT is not limited to the artistic space alone, but has an impact on almost all areas of human intervention. Many corporate giants such as Coca-Cola, Visa, Dolce and Gabbana, RTFKT sneakers have already started to adopt and explore the functionality of this space.

Lami, in a conversation with News18, said The Insurgent Bloom initially gave it an ethereal sci-fi vibe. I made music that resonated with electronic elements. Rima wanted to bring mystical elements from Kerala, while I wanted to create something that would invoke the spirits of our ancestors. I found an interesting vocal sample and added some percussion instruments that improved it. I also mixed in some nature sounds which made the whole audio experience better.

Lami was introduced to the NFT world when she composed the music for the Steve Jobs portrait created by Melvin. She continued to work on collaborative projects with Melvin, photographer Hari Menon and Prasad Bhat. ‘The Insurgent Bloom’ is his seventh work on NFT. It gives a lot of hope and a chance to gain financial security for artists struggling after the pandemic situation. Rima’s entry into the NFT space is also a source of inspiration for many female artists, she added.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had become the first Bollywood star to create her own NFT. Amitabh Bachchan-themed NFTs are expected to include works of art such as verses by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchans, the legendary work Madhushala, posters of his films signed by him, and a few other rare items related to his life. converted into digital works of art. Salman Khan had also ventured into this world by announcing his own line of NFTs and recently launched India’s very first crypto social token, Chingari’s Gair Coin.

