Netflix co-CEO on Dave Chappelle fallout: I fucked up





In an interview with Variety late Tuesday , Sarandos admitted that he “broke” internal communication with Netflix staff. He said he “should have led with a lot more humanity” when dealing with angry employees who felt attacked by Chappelle’s comedic routine.

He acknowledged that a group of employees “certainly felt pain and sorrow” over a decision to air the Chapelle special, which contained a number of jokes aimed at transgender people and women. explicit jokes about trans women’s bodies.

The comments come as some Netflix employees plan a walkout due to the company’s decision to air the Chappelle special – and internal communication that some say has dismissed staff concerns.

“With ‘The Closer’ we understand that the concern is not about content that is offensive to some, but about titles that could increase the damage in the real world (such as the further marginalization of already marginalized groups, hatred, violence, etc. .), ”Sarandos wrote. “While some employees disagree, we strongly believe that on-screen content does not translate directly into real-world harm.” Now Sarandos has told Variety that he “sure does that storytelling has a real impact in the real world” and he would have “been better at that communication.” “They were joining a conversation already underway, but out of context,” he told the trade publication. “But it does happen, internal emails go out. In all of my communications, I should be addressing humanity up front and not making a general statement that could end up very differently from what was intended.” Despite the controversy, Sarandos continued to express his support for Chappelle and the special. He said he had been in contact with Chapelle “a few times” since the special was released. Sarandos also added that he did not believe the special was “falling into hate speech” and that it would not be removed from the platform. The fallout also resulted in the dismissal of an employee, as the company said last week it had shared “confidential and commercially sensitive information” with Bloomberg. The report says Netflix spent $ 24.1 million on “The Closer,” while the company’s biggest hit, “Squid Game,” cost the streaming giant $ 21.4 million.

