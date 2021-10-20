Jamie Lynn Spears’ book sale donation refused by mental health nonprofitExBulletin



toggle legend Sanford Myers / Invision / AP

Sanford Myers / Invision / AP

A mental health nonprofit has said it no longer considers accepting donations from the proceeds of Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming memoir, bowing to criticism from fans who view the actress as an accomplice to the ordeal of his sister Britney.

Jamie Lynn announced on Instagram last week that she finished writing the book, titled What I should have said and said the process involved talking about his mental health for the first time.

“I know I still have a LOT to learn, but I feel like the end of this book has brought this chapter of my ’30 year’ life to a close and, hopefully, ‘help anyone who has forgotten their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life, “she wrote. “Therefore, I am so happy to announce that a portion of the proceeds from my book will go to @thisismybrave, because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel like you have the support or a safe space to do it, and they do an amazing job of supporting and encouraging people so that they courageously share their experiences. “

It’s my courage is a non-profit organization that aims to destigmatize mental illness through storytelling.

The group is active on social media, where supporters of Britney Spears whose 13-year-old treatment, and recent efforts to break free from it, have dominated the headlines quickly doomed what they considered to be. hypocrisy.

Some fans believe Britney’s sister hasn’t done enough to support her in the long-standing legal settlement based on the pop star’s comments in court and on social media.

Britney publicly criticized Jamie Lynn in July, write on Instagram, “I don’t like my sister showing up at an awards show and performing MY SONGS on remixes !!!!! My so-called support system has hurt me deeply !!!!” She may also have alluded to her sister’s upcoming memoir in a post last week, in which she joked about releasing her own book next year and asked fans to help her pick a title.

The association faced a flood of criticism

Jamie Lynn has already commented on his sister’s situation, saying earlier this summer that she had supported her “long before there was a hashtag” and that she will “long after”.

Critics immediately flooded the the association’s Instagram publications with comments after the book sales were announced, dropping hashtags like “FreeBritney” and “CancelJamieLynnSpears”.

“Honestly, how dare you all associate with Jamie Lynn Spears, when she was a direct executioner of her sister,” one wrote.

“You are accepting donations from someone who has contributed greatly to the detriment of the sanity of their own sisters. FOR HIS OWN PROFIT,” wrote another. “Completely nullifies all your credibility.”

Tuesday, the association announced on social networks that he was changing course.

Britney supporters rejoiced.

“We hear you,” he said. “This Is My Brave was recently recommended as a Profit Organization for Jamie Lynn Spears’ Upcoming Book. We have made the decision to decline the offer to receive the proceeds from book sales.”

Britney supporters rejoiced, thanking the organization on Instagram and Twitter for what one commentator described as “doing the right thing”, many even saying they donated to This Is My Brave accordingly.

Jamie Lynn has not publicly responded to the news, although an anonymous source Recount People that she was “blinded”.

Britney hasn’t posted on Instagram since last week, when she shared a photo a festive Christmas tree and a long legend opening on his relief and anxieties at the potential end of the guardianship.

“Lord have mercy on the souls of my family if I ever do an interview,” she wrote at one point.

This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.