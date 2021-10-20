Netflix employees stage walkout today amid Dave Chappelle controversy





Employees are protesting the streaming giant’s handling of the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent comedy special, “The Closer.”

Chappelle’s comments about transgender people in the special have been widely criticized because transphobic by several employees and LGBTQ + advocacy groups .

The comedian made the jokes in a historic year for anti-transgender legislation, introduced in at least 33 states, and less than a year after record numbers of transgender people, mostly transgender women from color, were killed.

Netflix employees and organizers calling themselves Team Trans * have scheduled a rally near the company’s Los Angeles offices. They plan to meet to present co-director of content, Ted Sarandos, with a “list of requests.”

“We shouldn’t have to show up quarterly / annually to tackle harmful content that negatively impacts vulnerable communities,” organizer Ashlee Marie Preston wrote in a social media post. “Instead, we aim to use this moment to evolve the social ecology around what Netflix management considers ethical entertainment.” Employees who participated in the walkout, according to The edge , want more trans and non-binary people in leadership roles at Netflix, and want the company to create a fund to support trans and non-binary talent. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos didn’t address the protest but said so Variety in an interview published Tuesday, he “fucked up” about the way he handled the criticism of the special. “I messed up this internal communication,” Sarandos told the publication. “I did it and messed up in two ways. First and foremost, I should have led with a lot more humanity. It meant I had a group of employees who definitely felt like it. pain and grief because of a decision we made. And I think that has to be recognized up front before I get into the cogs of anything. I didn’t. It wasn’t characteristic for me, and it was moving quickly and we were trying to answer some really specific questions that were floating around. We landed with things that were much more general and factual that are not at all accurate. “ Following the launch of Chapel’s special on Netflix on October 5, Sarandos acknowledged Chappelle’s provocative language in an email to staff. obtained by Variety, but defended the platform’s commitment to artistic freedom and said the special did not cross the line to incite violence. “We strongly believe that on-screen content does not translate into harm in the real world,” Sarandos wrote. CNN has not independently verified Sarandos emails. Contacted by CNN last week, a Netflix spokesperson said, “Our employees are encouraged not to openly agree and we support their right to do so.” GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization, raised concerns over Chappelle’s comments “The Closer” and rebuffed Sarandos’ position in his memos to staff. GLAAD was founded 36 years ago because media portrayal has implications for LGBTQ people. Authentic media stories about LGBTQ lives have been cited as directly responsible for increasing public support for issues such as marriage equality, “GLAAD said in a statement to CNN last week. “But film and television have also been filled with stereotypes and misinformation about us for decades, leading to real-world harm, especially for trans people and LGBTQ people of color. Ironically, the documentary Disclosure on Netflix demonstrates this quite clearly. ” Comedian Hannah Gadsby also criticized Sarandos’ response, which referred to her own Netflix specials. “Hey Ted Sarandos! Just a quick note to let you know that I would rather you didn’t drag my name out of your way,” she said. tweeted . “Now I have to deal with even more hate and anger that Dave Chappelle fans love to unleash on me every time Dave gets $ 20 million to process his emotionally stunted partial view of words.” Three Netflix employees have been suspended amid controversy for attending a management meeting without permission. They were subsequently reinstated. An employee was fired last week for sharing “confidential and commercially sensitive information” about the show with Bloomberg. “We understand that this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt by Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is at the heart of our business,” said a spokesperson for Netflix.

CNN’s Scottie Andrew and Lisa France contributed to this story.

