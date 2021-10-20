‘Dune’ captures the epic scale of the book while telling only half the story





This is a perfectly logical approach given the scope of the material (which also spawned a 2000 miniseries), but nonetheless an important caveat, since anyone seeing what is labeled as “Part One” should understand that the satisfaction complete requires committing to Part 2, although the studio, Warner Bros. (like CNN, which is part of WarnerMedia), hasn’t quite taken that step yet.

As it stands, Villeneuve (whose credits include “Blade Runner 2049” and “Arrival”) enlisted a high-tension cast to bring Frank Herbert’s story of houses at war to life and the emergence of the young Paul Atreides (Timothe Chalamet) as messianic heir. to a “great destiny”.

The budding battle pits House Atreides against the ruthless forces of the Harkonnen, overseen by the grotesque Baron (Stellan Skarsgard), for control of Arakis and his precious spice, the key to space travel.

Paul comes on a mission with his father the Duke (Oscar Isaac) and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), who bequeathed him another birthright that will weigh heavily in his future. Yet Arakis’ fate runs through its grizzled inhabitants, the Fremen, who suffered under the Harkonnen regime and are naturally wary of strangers.

Working from an adaptation he wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, Villeneuve has achieved tremendously good results, from casting to epic scale, including the absurdly giant worms that churn beneath the surface and occasionally burst out. dramatically. Still, much of the film is devoted to Paul’s nascent abilities and visions, including those involving a member of the Fremen (Zendaya, whose role has so far been largely limited to those vaporous images). On the bright side, Chalamet captures Paul’s gradual awakening, and there’s clarity about warring factions, geopolitics, and betrayals that were typically lacking in the previous film. While Lynch’s vision was state of the art for its time, the visual effects also reflect how far we’ve come in the decades since. Yet while it may be inevitable to commit to telling the story in all its flavor, it’s unpleasant to watch a 155-minute movie that sometimes feels like the extended upcoming pull for a more muscular sequel. , to arrive who knows when. Put simply, it’s a bet that essentially presents a limited-series narrative in a package that – even with a streaming option – calls for a bigger screen than your living room. (For his part, Villeneuve wrote an editorial for Variety to argue passionately for theatrical consumption of the film.) Zendaya is the most obvious victim of this frontloading in terms of a limited role, but other cast members – who also include Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and Dave Bautista among those with superhero credentials ( or villain) – receive modest screen time thanks to the sprawling nature of the story. “Arakis has seen men like you come and go,” Stilgar (Javier Bardem), Chief Fremen, told the Duke when they met. Many franchises like “Dune” have also come and gone. “Part One” represents an admirable effort to do material justice, and its release comes as a few films delayed in October have shown a promising life at the box office. That said, his future seems as blurry as Paul’s visions. And it wouldn’t be the first expensive production steeped in an impressive legacy that ends up lost in time. “Dune” premieres October 22 in theaters across the US and on HBO Max. It is published by Warner Bros., as CNN, a unit of WarnerMedia.

