The Barbancourt Foundation appoints Haitian actor and philanthropist Jimmy Jean-Louis as official ambassador.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, 20 October 2021 / PRNewswire / –The Barbancourt Foundation, a non-profit organization run by the Rhum Barbancourt Distillery, has named a Haitian actor and philanthropist Jimmy jean-louis as official ambassador. Since the late 1990s, the organization has actively worked to give back to the community through projects related to education, public health, environmental protection, culture and support for the arts. Barbancourt Foundation In his new role, the award-winning Haitian actor will strive to increase the visibility of the Barbancourt Foundation’s projects and the way it works to uplift its community and the general population. “Jimmy jean-louis is a source of pride for all Haitians, an accomplished artist who showcases our heritage around the world. Through his own philanthropic work, he has a deep understanding of our mission to improve the conditions of our community through education, health, the arts and sports. We are happy to collaborate with him towards this common goal ”, declared Delphine Gardere, President of the Barbancourt Foundation. The organization is committed to giving back, having recently signed a five-year partnership with HELP (Haitian Education Leadership Program) to fund university scholarships for Haitian students. The Barbancourt Foundation has also been at the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by working with Partners In Health to provide generators and X-ray machines essential to hospitals and health centers that work 24 hours. out of 24 to save lives. The Barbancourt Foundation is currently engaged in community development projects with the construction of new sports fields, computer labs, full-service health clinics and environmental protection through recycling initiatives. Said Jean-Louis “I am very proud to collaborate with Barbancourt, known for its excellence and its commitment to the community, it is probably the most famous brand in the country. Hati, forward”. On Jimmy jean-louis

Jimmy recently took the helm of the upcoming feature film “Assassin’s Club” starring Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace and Sam neill. He also stars in the Netflix Original feature film “Quote” in a performance that won him the Best Actor award at the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards 2020. Jimmy first gained a worldwide following for his lead role in the hugely popular NBC series “Heroes” and was recently a series regular on “Claws” opposite. Niecy nash. Other roles on television include the successful CW series “Arrow”, and EXTANT opposite the Oscar winner. Halle berry, produced by Steven spielberg. Other feature films include “Joy” starring Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Robert de niro realized by David O. Russell. In her most important role to date, playing the title role in “Toussaint louverture“, Jimmy won the Best Actor award at the Pan-African Film Festival. His performance also earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards. As an accomplished producer, Jimmy is known for the award-winning documentary.”Jimmy goes to Nollywood ”, winner of the Pan-African Film Festival Audience Award, 2019 and the upcoming feature“ Rise ”among other projects. Jean-Louis is also the itinerant ambassador of Haiti. Media contact: Virginie Cadmartori, [email protected] Jimmy jean-louis View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE The Barbancourt Foundation

