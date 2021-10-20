Jason Banegas, accused of killing Hollywood officer Yandy Chirino, has major arrest record – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) A teenage suspect accused of shooting and killing Yandy Chirino, a 28-year-old Hollywood police officer, has an extensive arrest record, records show.

Peter DOench, of CBS4, reports that these records show Jason Banegas, 18, was arrested at least 7 times as a minor, mainly for allegedly breaking into cars and robbery, and has a arrest file that began at the age of 12.

According to an arrest report from January 9, 2017, on Boxing Day 2016, Banegas and his accomplices ransacked Comstock Elementary School in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the report, the accused and the co-accused removed and discharged several fire extinguishers throughout the school, causing extensive damage by destroying computers, Promethean smart boards, desks, filing cabinets and throwing paint on the walls and floors of the classroom.

It is not known why this school was targeted, but Banegas has been charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief.

He is now charged with first degree murder as well as resisting arrest with violence, armed robbery, gun theft and carrying a concealed weapon in Chirino’s death. The report states that the weapon that was used to take his life was stolen from Miami-Dade, but it was not clear if Banegas had stolen it.

Records also show that he was released from a juvenile facility recently after an arrest in September 2020 for possession of cocaine with intent to sell it.

The latest arrest report says Chirino was responding to a report of a man on a bicycle going house to house looking for cars to break into and that there had been a fight between Chirino and Banegas. Banegas claimed he attempted suicide but Chirino continued to move.

The report also states that Banegas said he was disrespected by the officer and panicked because he carried a concealed weapon and did not want to return to jail as he had just come from. be released 30 days ago.

Banegas is being held without bail at Broward Prison in Fort Lauderdale.