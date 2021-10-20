Sam Witwer, actor and Trek fan, is born – Daily Star Trek News





On October 20, 1977, actor Sam Witwer was born. Witwer played a Xindi-Arboreal Technician (aka Sloth # 3) in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode The Shipment, but his involvement in Trek goes further than that. More on that in a moment. Witwer, having grown up in a small suburb outside of Chicago, began his career in a Chicago Bulls commercial. He quickly moved on to speaking roles in episodes of IS, I and angel. Eventually he landed the role of Crashdown in the Battlestar Galactica reboot, developed by Trek alum Ronald D. Moore. He went on to play guest roles in Dexter, BONE and It’s always nice in Philadelphia before joining the cast of Smallville for 12 episodes of season 8 under the Davis Bloome / Doomsday name. Witwer was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actor for his role as Aidan Waite in the series To be human. Witwers’ vocal talents earned him an Emmy nomination when he voiced Darth Maul in this other Star franchise series The clone wars and he reprized the role, as well as the voice of Emperor Palpatine, in Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes and the series Star Wars Rebels. It has also been heard in a number of video games, including a slew of Star wars Games, Soulcaliber IV and Star Trek Online, in which he voiced Tenavik, the Klingon monk first seen, played by Kenneth Mitchell, in the Star Trek: Discovery episode Through the Valley of Shadows. Witwer is a longtime fan of Star Trek. He tweeted his support for a remastered edition of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and he is listed as a contributor for the documentary focusing on this series, What we left behind. He also lent his voice to an episode of the fan-made series Star Trek: New Voyages, although using the pseudonym Simon Judas Raye. In the episode In Harms Way, which features a cornucopia from the past Trek actors, Witwer can be heard as the voice of The Guardian of Forever. Please join us in wishing Widower sam a very happy 44th birthday.

