Sony loses secret offer – The Hollywood Reporter
The public will soon learn a lot more about pop music chords thanks to a marathon libel case that is about to go to trial. As the legal battle between Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald and Kesha Rose Sebert continues to advance after seven years in court on Tuesday, New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer Schecter dismissed Sony Music’s concerns. and ordered various contracts, business plans and other financial documents to be unsealed within days.
Dr Luke, a producer of blockbuster pop songs, sues Kesha after she accuses him of rape. She takes issue on the grounds that her claims of defamation and breach of contract have no basis and are subject to a New York law designed to protect free speech from frivolous litigation. The parties are preparing for trial, and Schecter will soon be making evidentiary decisions about what is admissible and what is prejudicial.
To win the trial, Dr Luke will not only have to convince a jury that he did not drug and rape the aspiring pop star 15 years ago in a hotel, he will also attempt to show the damage caused by his accusations. Kesha is now making an offer to prevent testimonials about lost business opportunities. As such, the court’s exhibits include financial experts who rule on the music industry as well as what is said to be “tons of data regarding its income and income”, which could be revealing given that he has worked with artists such as Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus.
In addition, the contractual relationship between the companies of Dr. Luke and Kesha is at the fore in this case. What she was paid for her work recording “Tik Tok” and other hits has been a secret, as has any information relating to Dr. Luke’s joint venture with Sony, Kemosabe Records.
Much of it could soon see the light of day.
In an attempt to maintain secrecy, Sony argued that releasing information, including on royalty rates, artist advances, producer fees and recording budgets, would cause “substantial harm” to its companies. business interests.
And regarding the confidentiality of Kesha’s recording deal, Sony told the judge that if the terms “were made public, Sony’s competitors would likely use it to encourage artists and producers to sign with d ‘other record companies, instead of Sony “.
“This is a stunning admission of the unreasonableness of the terms of Sony’s deal for Kesha’s albums,” Kesha’s lawyers replied to O’Melveny, slamming the request for secrecy. “Sony, deep down, may be embarrassed by the terms of the deal under which it requires Kesha – a Grammy nominated artist who has generated huge sums of money for the label – to keep working, but this is not a valid basis on which to keep information confidential.
By fighting the demand, Kesha’s team also foreshadowed the trial strategy.
“Dr. Luke is suing Kesha for breaking his contract with his production company, and Kesha will show at trial that the paltry terms of the deal and nearly a decade of unfulfilled promises to improve the contract are one of the tools manipulation used by Dr. Luke to coerce Kesha into being silent about his abuse, ”a memoir continued.
In her latest order, Justice Schecter allows Sony to remove personally identifiable information and contact information for its employees when the music giant discusses a public reaction to the case. But otherwise, she sees no good reason to keep the information a secret.
“Any other privacy interests claimed by Sony in its records, many of which are quite old, are far outweighed by the public’s right to fully understand the parties’ claims regarding the substantial damages sought by plaintiffs,” Schecter writes.
The long dispute between Dr Luke and Kesha, which was filed in 2014 and predated the #MeToo movement, has always created case law on everything from the interpretation of gender-based crimes to the definition of public figures. . And he continues to have influence. On Monday, for example, in another defamation battle over a sexual misconduct complaint, lawyers for Donald Trump pointed out that Kesha had been allowed to file a counterclaim against Dr. Luke. The ex-president seeks similar treatment in an upcoming lawsuit against a Apprentice alum who accuses him of sullying her by publicly denying inappropriate behavior.
