Jewish actor declines role as Syrian immigrant on Off-Broadway amid talk about performance

(JTA) An Off-Broadway show about an undocumented Syrian immigrant will open without the Jewish actor scheduled to play the role.

The Visitor, with Tony Award-winning actorAriel sting, was slated to open Off-Broadway at the New Yorks Public Theater in April 2020 and is now only previewing after COVID-19 closes.

Stachel had previously expressed doubts about his casting in the musical, in which he plays an undocumented Syrian character who is sent to the United States. Immigration Detention and Customs Enforcement Center. Earlier this year, he told playbill, he asked the production team why his character who grew up in the United States would speak with an accent.

The Visitor’s start date had been delayed this fall, with the theater quoting conversations and commitments around equity and anti-racism.

Requests for comment from representatives of Stachels were not immediately returned.

The Public Theater and Ariel Stachel have mutually agreed that he will move away from THE VISITOR and his role in the production, the theater said in a statement on October 20 on its social media channels. We are grateful for his artistry and participation over the past six years. We wish Ari good luck in his future endeavors.

Guest previews began on October 16, but in the show’s first performances, including one in the presence of JTA, the role of Stachels was filled by an understudy.

The musical is adapted from the 2007 Oscar nominated film of the same name. It tells the story of Walter, a white college professor, who travels to New York City to find Tarek and Zainab, a young undocumented couple staying in his apartment. After Tarek, who is Syrian, was arrested due to a misunderstanding and later sent to an ICE detention center, Walter entangled themselves in their lives trying to help him stay in America.

According to Playbill, recent discussions have included concern about centering a middle-aged white man as the protagonist in a story largely about immigrant experiences as well as ensuring that cast members have access to resources to fully participate in the telling of these stories.

The COVID-19 shutdown of the New York theater coincided with protests over the police killings of African Americans, forcing many theater and art companies to face performance and inclusiveness issues.

Stachel has been a part of the show since the early workshops, and her frustration with her character’s accent has been one of the show’s most controversial issues.

I got to the point where I couldn’t separate the experiences I had in the world from what I was doing on stage. It’s not enough to play a role and have fun, you have to really exist and align politically, spiritually, artistically, for me, Stachel Playbill said in April. I told myself that my brown body shouldn’t be considered like another anymore, so I’m actually trying to transform this opportunity.

Stachel had previously won a Tony for his role as Haled, an Egyptian musician, in The Bands Visit, the successful stage adaptation of the 2007 Israeli film. Stachel’s father was born in a city of immigrant absorption tents. of Yemeni Jews and her mother is Ashkenazi from New York.

In third grade, someone told me I was too black to be Jewish, he told the Jewish Telegraph Agency in 2017. In high school, Stachel said, I started to avoid d to be seen in public with my father. I didn’t want to be seen with someone who looked like an Arab. The Bands Visit, about an Egyptian group stranded in an Israeli backwater, helped him connect with his Middle Eastern and Arab identity.

At the audition for Haled, Stachel explained to Playbill, he felt it was actually our only chance and, at the time, it was exhilarating to have a job on Broadway. By the time I got to The Visitor, I actually started having a problem with all of the roles I was playing had accents.