Netflix workers stage Hollywood walkout





Amid the continued fallout from a Dave Chappelle special, Netflix employees walked out of the company’s Hollywood office and joined protesters in support of the transgender community on Wednesday morning. The rally with activists and public figures took place in the Netflix building at 1341 Vine St., with dozens of people gathered before Netflix’s transgender employees and their allies walked out. Organizers said the walkout was intended to “underscore the importance of responsible content offerings that prioritize the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities.” The protest follows a backlash against Dave Chappelles’ stand-up special The Closer on Netflix, which has been criticized as transphobic. Netflix Inc. co-CEO Ted Sarandos sparked internal dissent among streaming giant employees when he defended the show and said it wouldn’t translate into real-world damage. . Sarandos later said he messed up his efforts to communicate with workers, the the Wall Street newspaper reported. Ahead of the walkout, Netflix released a statement saying, “We value our trans colleagues and allies and understand the deep hurt that has been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to opt out and recognize that we have a lot more work to do both within Netflix and in our content. “ At the protest, speakers addressed the crowd and several attendees carried signs, including some stating Transphobia is No Joke and Black Trans Live Matter. As black trans people, as trans people, as non-binary people, we are ultimately all we have, said community activist Neverending Nina, standing among hundreds of people gathered for the protest. So if we don’t speak for ourselves, then who will? Organizers of the walkout, the group of Netflix employees Team Trans *, said they would present a “firm list of demands” to Sarandos after the protest. We just want to make sure that these entities are held accountable and make changes to improve the community that has suffered trauma by spreading some propaganda in this space, ”said Nina. Some counter-protesters arrived outside the Netflix office, carrying signs saying We Love Dave and We Love Jokes. Counter-protester Gigi Larue said many comedians “attack” everyone. You might not like what he has to say, but just don’t listen, said Gigi Larue. You cannot silence his voice and silence the voices of the people who support him. Some of those who take issue with Chappelles Special argue that it could incite harm to the trans community. Comedy is for everyone, but we also know there’s some truth in jokes, Nina said. And so, if someone has never been around a trans person in their life, but also always heard jokes about trans people, then that prejudice will emerge when it is finally introduced to a trans person.



