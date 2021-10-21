In & Around for October 21 | Entertainment





Greene County Parks and Recreation will host another free outdoor movie night, Hocus Pocus, on Saturday, October 30 at the Greene Commons event stage. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at sunset. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase, but no alcohol is allowed. Contact (434) 422-6059 with any questions. The Stanardsville Haunted Tours will take place on Saturday, October 30 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Main Street near the courthouse. Visit exploregreene.com for more information. The Barboursville volunteer firefighting company will organize a trunk or a treat from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 30. The company is located at 5251 Spotswood Trail in Barboursville. Message them on Facebook if you want to host a car so they have a good account: @ BVFC25. The Dyke Volunteer Fire Company hosts their annual Trick or Treating event and welcomes people who want to hand out candy from their cars. The company is located at 9144 Dyke Road in Dyke. Contact them by phone at (434) 985-3711 or on Facebook @ DykeVolFireCompany. The 46th Annual Woman’s Club of Greene County Helping Hands Bazaar takes place Saturday, November 6 from 9 am to 3 pm at Ruckersville Elementary School. Admission is free and there will be over 40 craft vendors, food trucks, free parking, indoor stores, raffle tickets, and shows. This event helps the club raise funds for its annual scholarship program. Ruckersville Elementary is located at 105 Progress Ave., Ruckersville. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information @WCOGHelpingHandsBazzar. Visit the Woman’s Club website at https://womansclubgreene.org for more information about the group or by email to [email protected]

