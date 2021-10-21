Actress Jacqueline Fernandez appears in front of ED: The Tribune India





New Delhi, October 20 Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Directorate of Execution (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case of over 200 crore being investigated against alleged crook Sukesh Chandrashekar, officials said. The actor filed with the federal agency around 3:30 p.m. after skipping his summons at least three times earlier. Fernandez, 36, appeared before the federal agency once in August and recorded his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case. It is understood that the agency wants to confront her with the main defendant in the Chandrashekhar case and his actress wife Leena Maria Paul and also re-register his statement. The agency, they said, wants to understand a trail of funds and transactions that would be linked to Fernandez in this matter. Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, 29, recorded her statement to ED last week in the case. Fatehi’s representative had said that she was the victim in the case and that as a witness she is cooperating and assisting the police in the investigation. Chandrashekhar and Paul were recently arrested by the ED while already in a local jail after being arrested by Delhi police for cheating on certain people, including figures like the wife of the former promoter of Fortis Healthcare, Shivinder Mohan Singh. Aditi Singh. In August, the ED raided some of the premises in Chandrashekhar and seized a bungalow facing the sea in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and more than a dozen luxury cars. He said in a statement that Chandrashekhar was a “known crook” and that he was being questioned by Delhi police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of around Rs 200 crore. “Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime scene since the age of 17. He has several FIRs against him and is currently being held at Rohini Prison (in connection with the Delhi Police case), ”said the Director General. Despite being in prison, he said, Chandrashekhar “hasn’t stopped scamming” people, the ED said. “He (with a cell phone bought illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made fraudulent calls to trick people because the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number belonged to senior government officials. “While speaking (from prison) to these people, he pretended to be a government officer offering to help people for a price,” the ED said. —PTI

