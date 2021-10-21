Ruby Rose claims she was fired from ‘Batwoman’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Old Batwoman star Ruby Rose has raised a slew of allegations about their stint on the CW series – including that they were forced to quit the show.

In a Instagram story Rose shared on Wednesday that they claimed that rather than leaving the show of their own accord at the end of the first season, they were forced to leave. The actor also said they were forced to return to work just 10 days after serious surgery and working conditions on set were unsafe, resulting in serious injuries to crew members.

“I will come for you so that what happened to me never happens to another person again,” Rose wrote, addressing Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and The CW. “And so I can finally get my life and the truth back. Shame on you.”

Rose later wrote in the Instagram story: “To my dear, dear fans who always ask me if I will be coming back to this horrible show, I will not be coming back for a sum of money or if a gun was on. my head… NEITHER I STOPPED. I DIDN’T LEAVE they ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay, I was going to have to sign my rights. No threat, no intimidation or blackmail tactic would make me quit. “

In a report, Batwoman Producer Warner Bros. TV essentially confirmed that Rose was fired, saying the studio chose not to pick Rose’s option for season two after “complaints about behavior at work.”

Rose was injured while filming a stunt for the series at the start of the first season and Endure a surgical act for two herniated discs. Rose alleges that Warner Bros. TV made them come back to the set only 10 days after the operation “or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I would disappoint everyone because [then WB Television Group head] Peter Roth said he won’t recast and I just lost the studio’s millions (injuring myself on his set).

Rose also claimed that Dries pushed to finish filming on Batwoman ‘s first season at the start of the pandemic, even after other shows produced by CW and Berlanti like Riverdale and Flash had closed. They further allege that a crew member suffered third degree burns and that a production assistant remained quadriplegic after an accident on set; in the latter case, Rose says the CW initially refused to help the PA, which used GoFundMe to pay for medical bills.

Warner Bros. TV has released its own fiery statement in response to the allegations, although it does not address the allegations regarding working conditions on set or Rose being pressured to return to work after surgery. “Despite the revisionist story that Ruby Rose is now sharing online for producers, cast and crew, network and studio,” the statement read, “the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise his option to hire Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that have been widely investigated and dealt with in private out of respect for all concerned.

The change in tone is noticeable on both sides compared to Rose’s release Batwoman at the end of its first season, in a move that surprised fans of the series. At the time, Rose and the show’s producers issued statements commending each other and noting the groundbreaking nature of the series, the first live-action show to focus on a lesbian superhero.

Javicia Leslie signed on to play the title role ahead of season two, although she’s not the same character as Rose’s Kate Kane. Leslie plays Ryan Wilder, who takes on the role of Batwoman. Wallis Day joined the show in the middle of season two as the “modified version” of Kate, who was injured in a plane crash early in the season.