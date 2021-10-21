BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Continues Green Journey by Joining Playing for the Planet Alliance | Business





SANTA CLARA, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 20, 2021– Leading video game publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. today announced it has joined the Playing for the Planet Alliance, launched on September 23, 2019 at the United Nations Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit and facilitated by UN Environment. By joining the Alliance, member companies make commitments ranging from integrating green activations into games, reducing their emissions and waste, and supporting the global environmental agenda. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005890/en/ Play 4 The Planet Choose the Event tab (Graphic: Business Wire) BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.’s participation in the Playing for the Planet Alliance encompasses a four-pronged approach to improve its business practices and promote a green mindset through its video game products which the company will review and seek to accelerate. every year. These include: A commitment to implement the sustainable development policy proposed by its parent company, BANDAI NAMCO Holdings on April 16, 2021. This policy dictates that all companies in the BANDAI NAMCO group must reduce their carbon emissions by 35% by 2030 and be zero carbon by 2050. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. participated in the Green Game Jam of the United Nations Environment Programs in 2021 with the PAC-MAN mobile application by creating a new in-game event focused on sharing a message about the importance of reforestation. The company has set a goal of involving 1 million players in this event and getting at least 10% of attendees to sign an online petition urging world leaders to protect forests as a key line of defense. against climate change. For more information on this petition, please visit: www.play4forests.org. Design plans for the next in-game event focused on saving and cleaning the oceans for the company’s participation in the United Nations Environment Programs’ Green Game Jam in 2022. Make BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. an active advocate and example for our development partners, affiliates, etc. organizations. I am very proud that BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. is joining the Playing for the Planet Alliance, as one of the first Japanese game publishers / developers, said Yasuo Miyakawa, CEO of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. As a company , we are nothing. without the support of our customers, as a species we are nothing without the vital support of our planet. We must act in a holistic and responsible manner in order to improve, protect and preserve the environment for future generations. In addition to its participation in the Playing for the Planet Alliance, the BANDAI NAMCO Group has defined an internal sustainable development policy that all group companies must adopt in their respective activities. The Gundam Recycling Project is one of the examples in line with this policy. Currently only available in Japan, this program encourages builders of Gunpla (Gundam series plastic models) to drop runners (unused plastic model frame sections) at approximately 190 entertainment facilities operated by BANDAI NAMCO Amusement Inc. Collected skates are recycled along with plastic waste from Gunpla’s manufacturing process, thus preventing additional plastic waste from reaching landfills for a more sustainable society. For more information on the environmental activities of the BANDAI NAMCO group, please visit: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/en/social/themes/environment.html For more information on BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. products, please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.com/ or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS, or join the conversation on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS. About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of the BANDAI NAMCO group of companies, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android and online platforms. The company is known to have created and released many of the best video game franchises in the industry, including PAC-MAN, GALAGA, TEKKEN, SOULCALIBUR and ACE COMBAT. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the Western Hemisphere’s premier publisher of cartoon-based video games, including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN, DRAGON BALL Z, and ONE PIECE. You can find more information about the company and its products at http://www.bandainamcoent.com Where www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS All other marks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005890/en/ CONTACT: PR contact: Denny chiu Director, Communications, Social Media and Corporate Social Responsibility BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE INTERNET CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SOURCE: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 20/10/2021 12:30 / DISC: 20/10/2021 12:32 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005890/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/bandai-namco-entertainment-inc-continues-its-green-journey-as-it-joins-the-playing-for-the/article_f32c78c7-4bf1-5b28-9969-d5b7ef161768.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos