Nashville actor imagines CS Lewis on stage at the Racecourse | Arts & Theater

















The COVID-19 pandemic has bookmarked David Paynes’ plays on British Christian academic, writer and apologist CS Lewis, but with audiences returning to the theater, it picks up where it left off. That means his Friday night performance at Waco Racecourse, where the British-born actor was due to present his solo show An Evening With CS Lewis in March 2020, before measures to protect the COVID-19 community shut them down. Waco sites. Over a year later, he returns with his play, one of many he has produced about the British writer known for his defenses of Christianity as well as his children’s books Chronicles of Narnia which began with The Lion. , the witch and the wardrobe. The silver lining of his COVID-19 hiatus came when he was writing a new play about England Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Churchill, and a rest from years of touring An Evening With CS Lewis. It’s been almost a year since I’ve done a show, he said in a recent phone interview from his Nashville home. Returning to An Evening after this free time gave her a boost of energy for the play. I found that I was very cool, he says. An Evening With CS Lewis imagines the writer at his home outside Oxford in 1963, hosting a group of American journalists interested in his life and interests. This opens the door to a lengthy conversation about his books, his friendship with fellow academic and Oxford writer JRR Tolkien, Lewis’s conversion from atheism to Christianity, his late marriage to American Joy Davidman, and his death of ‘cancer three years later.

