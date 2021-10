5 things to know about the proposed $ 1.3 billion Hollywoodland project in Middletown

The city said the project would include a destination Marriott hotel and an adjoining public convention center with a rooftop bar, themed restaurant and a variety of amenities; a second hotel and family water park; a third historic boutique hotel located in the adaptively redeveloped First National Bank building; a large indoor performance and concert hall for great artists of national and international renown and touring Broadway productions; an indoor amusement park featuring multiple entertainment-based themed rides, virtual reality experiences, immersive entertainment opportunities and integrated retail, food and beverage; a structured and integrated public underground car park with more than 3,000 spaces; on-site, mid-rise, luxury apartments and / or condominiums at market price; permanent, pre- and post-production cinematographic film studios, offices and supporting infrastructure; several, restaurants, bars, brasseries and cafes, and a likely comedy club; integrated fashion, electronics, lifestyle, convenience and recreational retail. The Hollywoodland concept is the first for Main Street Community Capital, which plans to build several similar projects, said David Elias-Rachie, one of the principals. Project cost ? The project would cost around $ 1.3 billion to build. What happens next? The city council will vote on the bill Thursday evening or delay the vote until December 7. Mayor Nicole Condrey, who said he was opposed to the project, believes council should vote on the bill on Thursday. The project, if approved by city council, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, the city said. How many people would the project attract? The city has estimated that around 3.5 million people will visit the attractions each year, roughly the same as Kings Island in 2019. Mary Huttlinger, executive director of the Middletown Visitors Bureau, said 3.5 million visitors would generate approximately $ 591 million in local economic impact. She called the investment a breathtaking and unique opportunity to transform Middletown and create economic success and growth for future generations. What is the cost to the city? City manager Jim Palenick said the city would use $ 7.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and combine that with state financial support. Late last year, the city began to focus on the transformational redevelopment of the city-owned 10.98 acre area along the river. City council approved spending of $ 250,000 in March for a redevelopment study to determine whether a large-scale project focused on destination hospitality and entertainment could be economically viable and sustainable, the city said. The city expects to spend an additional $ 700,000 to $ 800,000 on legal, engineering, lobbying and professional advisory services and activities in support of public improvements, according to the staff report. The city will have no financial obligation and there will be no local taxes, Elias-Rachie said. By comparison, he said, Spooky Nook, Hamilton’s mega sports complex, was a $ 144 million project and taxpayers are responsible for $ 20 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/5-things-to-know-about-the-proposed-13-billion-hollywoodland-project-in-middletown/UYU6IAB7GNEXBE76ZNSOHPKWFM/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos