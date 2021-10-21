Entertainment
NASCAR playoffs in Kansas: Kyle Larson on pole for Hollywood Casino 400
After winning the first race of the round of 8 at Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson is now guaranteed a shot at his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in three weeks at Phoenix Raceway. All that’s left for him now in the current round of the playoffs is to try to add to his eight series-top wins this season, starting this weekend at Kansas Speedway.
On Wednesday, NASCAR released the starting lineup for this weekend’s Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas, putting Kyle Larson on pole thanks to NASCAR qualifying metrics. The starting line-up was defined by an algorithm which takes into account the arrival of a driver and the fastest lap of the previous race as well as his position in the points.
Larson will start from pole in Kansas in search of redemption in the spring, as he led 132 of 267 laps in May before a series of late restarts took him out of control of the race and cost him victory. Kyle Busch, who ended up winning this race, starts fourth.
Hollywood Casino 400 starting lineup
1. # 5 – Kyle Larson
2. # 12 – Ryan Blaney
3. # 2 – Brad Keselowski
4. # 18 – Kyle Busch
5. # 9 – Hunt for Elliott
6. # 11 – Denny Hamlin
7. # 19 – Martin Truex Jr.
8. # 22 – Joey Logano
9. # 24 – William Byron
10. # 20 – Christophe Bell
11. # 4 – Kevin Harvick
12. # 8 – Tyler Reddick
13. # 1 – Kurt Busch
14. # 3 – Austin Dillon
15. # 21 – Matt DiBenedetto
16. # 99 – Daniel Suarez
17. # 43 – Erik Jones
18. # 34 – Michael McDowell
19. # 14 – Chase Briscoe (R)
20. # 10 – Aric Almirola
21. # 17 – Chris Buescher
22. # 41 – Cole Custer
23. # 7 – Corey LaJoie
24. # 42 – Ross Chastain
25. # 48 – Alex Bowman
26. # 78 – BJ McLeod
27. # 23 – Bubba Wallace
28. # 47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29. # 38 – Anthony Alfredo (D)
30. # 52 – Josh Bilicki
31. # 6 – Ryan Newman
32. # 37 – Ryan Preece
33. # 77 – Justin Haley
34. # 15 – Ryan Ellis
35. # 00 – Quin Houff
36. # 51 – Cody Ware
37. # 66 – Chad Finchum
38. # 13 – David Starr
39. # 53 – Joey Gase
40. # 96 – Parker Kligerman
