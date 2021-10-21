NASCAR playoffs in Kansas: Kyle Larson on pole for Hollywood Casino 400



Getty Images

After winning the first race of the round of 8 at Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson is now guaranteed a shot at his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in three weeks at Phoenix Raceway. All that’s left for him now in the current round of the playoffs is to try to add to his eight series-top wins this season, starting this weekend at Kansas Speedway. On Wednesday, NASCAR released the starting lineup for this weekend’s Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas, putting Kyle Larson on pole thanks to NASCAR qualifying metrics. The starting line-up was defined by an algorithm which takes into account the arrival of a driver and the fastest lap of the previous race as well as his position in the points. Larson will start from pole in Kansas in search of redemption in the spring, as he led 132 of 267 laps in May before a series of late restarts took him out of control of the race and cost him victory. Kyle Busch, who ended up winning this race, starts fourth. Hollywood Casino 400 starting lineup 1. # 5 – Kyle Larson

2. # 12 – Ryan Blaney

3. # 2 – Brad Keselowski

4. # 18 – Kyle Busch

5. # 9 – Hunt for Elliott

6. # 11 – Denny Hamlin

7. # 19 – Martin Truex Jr.

8. # 22 – Joey Logano

9. # 24 – William Byron

10. # 20 – Christophe Bell

11. # 4 – Kevin Harvick

12. # 8 – Tyler Reddick

13. # 1 – Kurt Busch

14. # 3 – Austin Dillon

15. # 21 – Matt DiBenedetto

16. # 99 – Daniel Suarez

17. # 43 – Erik Jones

18. # 34 – Michael McDowell

19. # 14 – Chase Briscoe (R)

20. # 10 – Aric Almirola

21. # 17 – Chris Buescher

22. # 41 – Cole Custer

23. # 7 – Corey LaJoie

24. # 42 – Ross Chastain

25. # 48 – Alex Bowman

26. # 78 – BJ McLeod

27. # 23 – Bubba Wallace

28. # 47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29. # 38 – Anthony Alfredo (D)

30. # 52 – Josh Bilicki

31. # 6 – Ryan Newman

32. # 37 – Ryan Preece

33. # 77 – Justin Haley

34. # 15 – Ryan Ellis

35. # 00 – Quin Houff

36. # 51 – Cody Ware

37. # 66 – Chad Finchum

38. # 13 – David Starr

39. # 53 – Joey Gase

40. # 96 – Parker Kligerman

