How Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jane Campion and other female directors meet Hollywood expectations

Nicole Holofcener knows he’s not the first person that comes to mind for a medieval action movie. For more than 20 years, the icon of independent cinema (Lovely and amazing, enough said) felt perfectly satisfied directing her own scripts, biting slices of life where the richness of the dialogue was the main attraction. Then Ben Affleck came knocking. He sent me a weird email request: Would I write a sword fight movie with him and Matt Damon, says Holofcener. Specifically, it was an adaptation of Eric Jagers 2004 non-fiction book, The last duel, a 14th century revenge tale about a knight named John; Jean’s best friend, Jacques; and Jeans’ wife, Marguerite, who alleges that Jacques raped her. I had no idea what I was getting myself into, Holofcener said. Her film is part of an encouraging wave, as a group of women with decades-popular film careers apply their gaze to innovative subjects in their works. A decade ago The last duel, directed by Ridley Scott and in theaters on October 15, could have been very different: bloodier, uglier, more manly. Affleck and Damon had long envisioned the script to present the three points of view of the main characters. They may have tried to start writing Marguerite themselves and thought: We don’t know what they were doing, Holofcener says of his co-authors. They wanted to do it right. So they asked Holofcener to write Marguerite’s version of events.

Even with Holofcener on board, the announcement of the plans sparked a quick backlash over its blunt subject matter. Holofcener understood the reaction. It’s such a delicate time, she concedes, but she has remained focused on creating a three-dimensional heroine, exploring historical research outside of the framework of the books and completely out of my wheelhouse. She was spurred on by the challenge and found surprising parallels with her previous work. She wanted to give Marguerite a voice and a personality and imagined unique hobbies for her. During meetings with star Jodie Comer, she wondered who this woman really was: what would she say? How would she say it? And what were the repercussions of what she said? It required imagination and speculation. The story is much more male-centric, says Holofcener, even though it was she who spoke courageously and honestly, and risked her life to do so.

With The lost girl, Maggie Gyllenhaal (shown here between scenes) wrote and directed the first English adaptation of Elena Ferrante. Courtesy of NETFLIX.

This kind of disparity has long motivated another filmmaker, Jane Campion. The Oscar winner, known for his literary adaptations of both canonical documents (The portrait of a lady) and obscure (An angel at my table), has followed a clear line: her work is always focused on women. She says Vanity Show it was a mission, because she saw half of the world’s population being underserved in the movies.

In the post- # MeToo era, Campion saw more women find opportunities in filmmaking. I have never seen such a big thing in my life, she says. I see it as permanent. She wanted to broaden her own vision and decided to imagine a new kind of hero for herself. Having taken a long hiatus from the movies (his only recent directing credit was the television series Top of the lake), she discovers the novelist Thomas Savages nuanced by western The power of the dog. A thorny and eerie saga of longing and loss, it centers on Phil Burbank, a macho rancher from Montana in the 1920s whose cruel streak takes a tragic turn when his brother, George, brings his new wife and teenage son to life. with them. Campion was not only centering a man for the first time, but a difficult man as well. There’s a tendency when you have a character who causes others a lot of pain to want to sit on the sidelines and call them bad, she says. But the director must be by his side and cherish his humanity even if it is imperfect. It was a bit of an adventure for me.

The 1967 novel is an atypical western, deconstructing gender myths about masculinity with an emphasis on emotion and trauma, which Campion emphasizes in its erotic and tender twist. She performs prose with a woman’s wit, a woman’s heart, including the subversively shocking ending. (The movie hits Netflix on December 1.) Bringing your feminine knowledge into these spaces is actually exciting, she says. I was ready to give it my all.

After decades of sporadic breakthroughs in the fight for parity such as the Palme d’Or de Campions 1993 in Cannes for The piano and Kathryn Bigelows 2010 Oscar winner for The Hurt Lockermore lasting gains are becoming evident. This year’s Oscars featured two women nominated for first-time achievement, Chlo Zhao and Emerald Fennell, the former becoming the category’s second winner; in July, Titaniums Julia Ducournau became the second woman to win the Palme, after Campion. This falling slate not only keeps the momentum going, but gives industry veterans the space to do something new. Maggie Gyllenhaal, who directed her feature debut this year with The lost girl (on Netflix December 31), couldn’t even consider herself a director until now, because of the Hollywood she grew up in. In the same way as in the 19th century, if you were interested in medicine and you were a woman, you might aspire to be a nurse, she said, for me, without really thinking about it, I was like, Oh, I am an actress.

Gyllenhaal has produced films before, starting with the 2018s The kindergarten teacher. But it wasn’t until she started reading the beloved Italian novelist Elena Ferrante, whose work had not yet been adapted into English, that she felt drawn to the director’s chair. Ferrantes The lost girl follows a professor haunted by the decisions she made as a deeply upset young mother. Gyllenhaal wrote the screenplay herself, she says, because she wanted to capture how viscerally the novel spoke to her: I think a lot of women make movies differently from men, write books differently from men, and compose the story. music differently. And why not? She avoided a straightforward page-to-screen transition, cutting off Ferrantes’ first-person narration and moving the location to the Greek island of Spetsesa, a massive undertaking for a novice director: there was a while where I went, wait a sec. Is this crazy? Can I really drive this group of people to Greece? said Gyllenhaal. We couldn’t be stopped.

Up-and-coming screenwriter Alice Birch, who previously adapted Normal people with author Sally Rooney, says she’s pretty loyal to the books she translates to screen. She beautifully drew a common thread from the novel by Graham Swifts Mothers Day who spoke to her while working on director Eva Hussons’ new buzzy adaptation (in theaters November 19): the candid, sensual, character-driven exploration of female desire. The book gave me such specificity feeling and I wanted to honor that, she said. She adds that Mothers Day and Normal peopleas well as the Rooneys novel Conversations with friends, that she adapts nextstrike me as honest, truthful representations of sexuality that we may not have seen onscreen as much as I would like.

When London-born actress Rebecca Hall met Nella Larsens’ classic 1929 novel, Who passed, back in her mid-twenties, it hit her with a punch of truth. The book examines the reunion of two African-American childhood friends in Harlem, one of whom lives as a white woman in his daily life. Halls’ own family of African-American descent has a complex history of death, as his American grandfather grew up struggling to know how to present himself to the world. My family didn’t really have the tongue for what my grandfather had done, Hall says. Who passed was an instant context for an average understanding of this as something that happened and was understood in the black community.

Reading in Larsens’ novel Who passed, Director Rebecca Hall (bottom right) felt a punch of truth tied to her own family story. Courtesy of NETFLIX.

After reading Larsens’ novel, Hall immediately wrote a screenplay, to put it in a drawer for about fifteen years. It was all for me, not for anyone else, Hall said, and she knew she wanted to do it for herself someday. She recently picked up the draft, ready to fully engage in its subtle black and white design and at a time when the opportunities for women to direct have increased dramatically. The resulting play, Halls first writing and directoring credits, is a demanding work that feels in conversation with Larsens’ novel and the larger and more delicate questions the author poses about identity and authenticity. (Who passed arrives on Netflix on November 10.) I was in awe of this book, and I still am, says Hall. He has this ambiguity, this duality. I tried to find a cinematic language for that kind of enigmatic quality.

None of these filmmakers are new to this medium in fact, each has consistently created award-winning works for them, but it is no coincidence that they all take new risks and reexamine their relationship to art. Over the past couple of years, I’ve been offered projects that I didn’t think I had the chance to do, says Holofcener, having recently worked on Marvel and animation projects. She adds, ironically, I find that I can do a lot of things. Bring it on.

