Actor Chris Hemsworth responds to Australian city’s viral tourism campaign





(CNN) Over the past five years, the Australian city of Cowra has been hit by droughts, Covid and even a mouse plague So when it came to bringing tourists back to this sunny corner of New South Wales, Cowra Tourism director Glenn Daley knew it was going to take something huge. Or maybe somea massive. That’s when he got the idea to contact actor Chris Hemsworth, who is Australia’s national ambassador for celebrity tourism and regularly shares snapshots of himself traveling in Oz on Instagram. The result was #GetChristoCowra, an advertising campaign supported by the local tourism board and fully embraced by the residents of Cowra. In the video for the announcement, the people of Cowra (some actual citizens, some actors) dress up in Thor costumes, hold up signs, and even plan to build a giant four-story statue of the Australian movie star. Plans for the hypothetical statue of Chris Hemsworth. Courtesy of Cowra Tourism Corporation Daley, who grew up on his family farm in Cowra and returned a few years ago, admits the campaign was meant to be ironic. But he was touched by the number of locals who got involved. “I hadn’t realized how much the city needed a boost,” he says. “Everyone gets on board. “ Although the campaign ad was filmed in June, Daley and his team were unable to air it until local lockdowns ended and travel reopened. “We broke to keep it,” he admits. The secret has paid off. Video of the campaign aired in Australian media last week and immediately began to gain traction online and on television. “A great love to all the people of Cowra for this incredible campaign, it warmed my heart and made me smile!” he wrote. “I’m going to shoot a movie overseas soon, but when I come back next year, I’m hot !!” People pose in Hemsworth masks in a Cowra pub. Courtesy of Cowra Tourism Corporation Hemsworth was born in Melbourne and moved his family from Los Angeles to Australia a few years ago. He signed on as Australian Tourism Ambassador in 2018 with a ‘Crocodile Dundee’ themed advertisement who debuted during the Super Bowl “I missed Australia. I missed people. I missed the coastline,” he told CNN at the time. There is also a joke on the “Get Chris to Cowra” website referring to one of Australia’s most iconic tourism campaigns. The page header quote “Where the hell is he?” Refers to a Tourism Australia campaign in 2006 titled “So where the hell are you?” ” Although the campaign was banned in the UK – where ‘bloody’ is not necessarily a word that can be spoken in a mixed company – the ad has become famous around the world. The slogan was invented by Scott Morrison, who was at the time Managing Director of Tourism Australia. He is now Prime Minister of the country. Whether or not Hemsworth travels to Cowra in 2022, Daley is amazed at the extent of the tourist campaign. “It put Cowra on the international map, which is phenomenal for a small town.” Travelers who can get to Cowra – about a two-hour drive from Canberra and four from Sydney – can enjoy Japanese-style gardens, an art gallery with contemporary and indigenous works, and a festival of understanding. international, which is held every spring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/cowra-australia-chris-hemsworth-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos