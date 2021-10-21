Ricky Gervais to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ricky Gervais will make history by earning his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 60-year-old comedian will receive the honor for his contribution to the entertainment industry over the past 20 years.

The actor’s Netflix show Afterlife has been the most-watched UK sitcom on the streaming service for the past two years and it has also won 25 Emmy Awards, 11 Baftas and nine Golden Globes.

Superstar: Ricky Gervais, 60, is set to make history by earning his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the comic being announced in the Class of 2022

Walk of Fame:

In addition to Ricky, the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 features actor Michael B. Jordan, 34, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, 41, pop star Avril Lavigne, 37, actor Ewan McGregor. , 50, the late actress Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 and was known to have played Princess Leia in Star Wars and DJ Khaled, 45.

Ricky, who recently revealed that the upcoming third series of Afterlife will be the last, has spoken of his pride in people who approach him on the streets and how the series has helped them.

Appearing at Picturehouse Central cinema in London last month for a question-and-answer event, he said: “I’ve had therapists come up to me and say, ‘I’m teaching some of my people , please don’t let it die “because it meant something. Now I have this responsibility.

All-star:

Ricky said that while he loved doing the series, he thinks it’s fair to end it after the third series.

He said, “I like it more than anything I’ve ever done, but I’m getting older and going through menopause. People make a terrible movie because of their grandson, I’m at that level now.

“I could do a fourth one, I wouldn’t run out of ideas because it’s about so many things. But I said no, so I won’t. I think this is the best series. It’s getting better and better, as it should.

Bottom line: The actor recently revealed that the upcoming third series of Afterlife's Netflix show will be the last, though he feels torn about ending it

The former Office star added that he thinks series three is the best series yet.

Since its release, After Life fans have sprung from the second season, which continues to follow the story of grieving local reporter Tony – played by Ricky – as he begins to cheer himself up through his network of support loved.

The show takes place in the fictional small town of Tambury and explores Tony’s struggle with immense grief for his wife. The plot sees Tony trying to become a best friend for those around him – who each struggle with their own issues.

Popular:

In the last series, things escalated when the threat of closing the local newspaper manifested itself – causing everyone to panic at the prospect of unemployment. The characters look to Am-Dram as a way to boost morale – with hilarious results.

Besides Ricky, the cast includes Penelope Wilton, Ashley Jensen, Bill Ward, Tom Basden, Joe Wilkinson, Kerry Godliman, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan.

Ricky said the idea for the show came as part of trying to cancel the culture with a character who said and did whatever he wanted without fear of offending.

The comedian said the third series is over but has kept a low profile on the release date, simply saying it’s “coming soon.”