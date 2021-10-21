Netflix employees stage walkout amid Dave Chappelle controversy | Entertainment

About 65 protesters, including Netflix employees and supporters of the transgender community, demonstrated outside the company’s Los Angeles offices on Wednesday.

Employees began to exit the building at 10:30 am Pacific Time to protest Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer”, which has been criticized as transphobic by the transgender community and others.

Protesters who spoke to CNN expressed disappointment with Chappelle and the way Netflix handled the controversy surrounding the comments on his show.

“What the comedians say on a comedy show is important and it has real-world implications,” said Bridget Sampson. “I didn’t have a problem with most of his humor, but to say that gender is real and to align myself with the TERF (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist) who want to deny the reality and existence of transgender people being the the kind they really are in. Their minds and hearts are very, very harmful. ” Sampson, who is not a Netflix employee and has a transgender daughter, said she only challenged Chappelle calling herself “the TERF team.”

Matthew Brough, who was protesting in favor of Netflix employees, told CNN he was extremely disappointed that Netflix had given Chappelle a platform.

“Everyone should have a voice, I believe in free speech but I also believe that words are harmful – words can lead to violence,” Brough said. “It’s not just about the feelings of people who are hurt or political correctness, it’s about the threats of violence that people in the trans community face every day.”

Chappelle’s special comes in a historic year for anti-transgender legislation, introduced in at least 33 states, and less than a year after record numbers of transgender people, mostly transgender women of color , were killed.

Netflix employees and organizers who call themselves Team Trans * are asking for more trans and non-binary people in leadership positions at Netflix and want the company to create a fund to support trans and non-binary talent, according to The edge.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos didn’t address the protest but said so Variety in an interview published Tuesday, he “fucked up” about the way he handled the criticism of the special.

“I messed up this internal communication,” Sarandos told the publication. “I did it and messed up in two ways. First and foremost, I should have led with a lot more humanity. It meant I had a group of employees who definitely felt like it. pain and grief because of a decision we made. And I think that has to be recognized up front before I get into the cogs of anything. I didn’t. It wasn’t characteristic for me, and it was moving quickly and we were trying to answer some really specific questions that were floating around. We landed with things that were much more general and factual that are not at all accurate. “

Following the launch of Chapel’s special on Netflix on October 5, Sarandos acknowledged Chappelle’s provocative language in an email to staff. obtained by Variety, but defended the platform’s commitment to artistic freedom and said the special did not cross the line to incite violence.

“We strongly believe that on-screen content does not translate into harm in the real world,” Sarandos wrote.

CNN has not independently verified Sarandos emails. Contacted by CNN last week, a Netflix spokesperson said, “Our employees are encouraged not to openly agree and we support their right to do so.”

GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization, expressed concern over Chappelle’s comments in “The Closer” and rebutted Sarandos’ position in his memos to staff.

GLAAD was founded 36 years ago because media portrayal has implications for LGBTQ people. Authentic media stories about LGBTQ lives have been cited as directly responsible for increasing public support for issues such as marriage equality, “GLAAD said in a statement to CNN last week. “But film and television have also been filled with stereotypes and misinformation about us for decades, leading to real-world harm, especially for trans people and LGBTQ people of color. Ironically, the documentary Disclosure on Netflix demonstrates this quite clearly. “

Comedian Hannah Gadsby also criticized Sarandos’ response, which referred to her own Netflix specials.

“Hey Ted Sarandos! Just a quick note to let you know that I would rather you didn’t drag my name out of your way,” she said. tweeted. “Now I have to deal with even more hate and anger that Dave Chappelle fans love to unleash on me every time Dave gets $ 20 million to process his emotionally stunted partial view of words.”

Three Netflix employees have been suspended amid controversy for attending a management meeting without permission. They were subsequently reinstated. An employee has been fired last week for sharing “confidential and commercially sensitive information” about the special to Bloomberg.

“We understand that this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt by Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is at the heart of our business,” said a spokesperson for Netflix.

