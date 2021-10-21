Actress Ruby Rose alleges she was fired from ‘Batwoman’ after being injured on set

Actress Ruby Rose alleges she was fired from The CWs Batwoman after being seriously injured on set.

Rose, who played the role of the main superhero character in the show’s first season, posted a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday alleging she was recast last year after two herniated discs forced her to undergo surgery. She alleged that the former chairman of the Warner Bros. Television, Peter Roth, had threatened to replace Rose because she had just lost millions of studios (by injuring herself on her set).

In addition to Roses’ injuries, she alleged that a member of the team suffered third-degree burns and a production assistant remained quadriplegic. Rose added to the list of allegations that the Batwoman showrunner refused to suspend filming during the pandemic until local government warrants stop the set.

Deadline reported Last year, the BC Workers’ Compensation Board investigated an allegation by former production assistants that they were left paralyzed following an incident on set with Batwoman. Warner Bros. Television Group did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment on the alleged injuries to crew members.

Rose asked fans to stop asking her if she would be returning to the show, saying she wouldn’t be returning to Batwoman ‘for any amount of money.

They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me, Rose wrote. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay, I was going to have to sign my rights. No threat, no intimidation tactic or blackmail will make me back down.

Warner Bros. Television Group denied the allegations in a statement provided to NBC News on Wednesday, saying Rose had been fired over several complaints about her behavior.

Despite the revisionist story that Ruby Rose is now sharing online for producers, cast and crew, the network and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to hire Ruby for season two of BATWOMAN based on several complaints about workplace behavior which were widely reviewed and dealt with in private out of respect for all concerned, the company said.

Roth, who announced his retirement from Warner Bros. last year, was not immediately available for comment.

Ruby Rose as Kate Kane / Batwoman. Jack Rowand / The CW

Fans of the series were taken aback after Rose announced the departure in May 2020, which she called a very difficult decision. Batwoman ranked as the third most-watched shows on the network with its first season, Variety reported last year.

He was also praised for his LGBTQ portrayal, with his casting of Rose to play a lesbian superhero. Javicia Leslie was then hired to become television’s first black, bisexual Batwoman.

Pink said Entertainment Weekly in August 2020 that it was difficult to direct a superhero series but there were other factors that contributed to its release, including his return to the set just 10 days after his surgery.

You know, you have time in quarantine and a kind of isolation to think about a lot of different things and what you want to accomplish in life and what you want to do, Rose told EW last year. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue on a lot of things. I respect them so much and they have been so respectful to me. “

A representative for Rose did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the Warner Bros. allegations. Television Group. Her Instagram stories referred to the fact that she had been criticized in the press and claimed that she had never raised her voice and that she had arrived late once because she was in the hospital.

Other than them, I was loved and loved my crew, Rose said.