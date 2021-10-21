Hollywood cop killer defendant Jason Banegas claims he was trying to kill himself while fighting slain officer Yandy Chirino – CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) Accused cop killer Jason Banegas has claimed he was attempting to shoot and kill himself in a deadly fight with Officer Yandy Chirino, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Tuesday evening, a vigil was held at the Hollywood Police Headquarters.

READ MORE: Florida fire chief fired for failing to force firefighters’ vaccinations

The parents of slain officer Yandy Chirino have been joined by the police chief and hundreds of other mourners.

Banegas, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Chirino on Sunday night.

Banegas was ordered to remain in jail without bail on Tuesday morning.

During his first appearance, we learned that Banegas was released from jail in Miami-Dade County about a month ago on charges of burglary and drug trafficking. A lawyer during his first appearance said Banegas was released from jail and on probation on Sunday when the shooting took place.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE AFFIDAVIT OF ARREST

Officer Chirino, 28, was shot and killed in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive as the police department said he was checking a suspicious incident report. Neighbors initially called 911 after noticing someone was trying to break into cars.

Chirino was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died. The Broward County judge said Tuesday that Officer Chirino was shot in the face.

There are no words that can comfort the pain your family is feeling right now, Hollywood Police Chief Chris OBrien said on Monday. And that pain extends here with his brothers and sisters in our department.

READ MORE: The change could lead to Florida college football

Monday afternoon, body of the fallen officer and members of his family were escorted in a motorcycle procession driven from the hospital to the Broward Medical Examiner’s office where police officers from various departments and Broward sheriff’s deputies were on hand to honor him.

Police announced Banegas’s arrest hours after the shooting. The teenager is charged with murder, armed robbery, resisting arrest with violence, gun theft and carrying a concealed firearm.

Banegas was silent when he was transferred from the police department to Broward County Jail on Monday evening.

WATCH: Perp Walk

In the Emerald Hills neighborhood where Officer Chirino was shot, people who live there have since wrapped blue ribbons around their trees. On Tuesday morning, neighbors pulled over where the shooting took place. It is now marked with flowers and notes for the deceased officer.

May he rest in peace in paradise, read one of the notes pasted on the makeshift memorial.

David Benkemoun stopped after dropping his children off at school.

It’s always a tragedy and a sad moment when something like this happens. But even more when it is someone who had a duty to defend our community.

Chief OBrien said Officer Chirino graduated from Coral Park Senior High in Miami. He then graduated from Florida International University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

NO MORE NEWS: Florida Board of Education Approves Changes to Civics Curriculum

Officer Chirino has been with the Hollywood Police Department since 2017. He has received five Supervisor Awards and was selected as the Officer of the Month for June 2020.