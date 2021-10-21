Queen Elizabeth cancels Northern Ireland trip on advice from doctorsExBulletin







toggle legend Alastair Grant / AP

Alastair Grant / AP LONDON Queen Elizabeth II reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday. The palace did not provide details of the decision, but said the 95-year-old monarch was “in good spirits” and disappointed that she could no longer travel to Northern Ireland for engagements on Wednesday and Thursday. “The Queen sends her best wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and look forward to visiting in the future,” the palace said. She is resting at Windsor Castle, where she has been staying since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. It was understood that the decision to cancel the trip was unrelated to COVID. The move comes just days after Elizabeth was seen using a cane at a major public event while attending a service at Westminster Abbey marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity. She had previously been photographed using a cane in 2003, but that was after undergoing knee surgery. The longest-lived and longest reigning British monarch, Elizabeth is set to celebrate her 70-year platinum jubilee on the throne next year. The queen, who was a widow this year Prince Philip died at 99 in April, always keeps a busy schedule of royal duties. On Tuesday, she held hearings with diplomats and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders. Despite his great age, the monarch politely declined the honor of being named “Old of the year” by a British magazine. Oldie magazine on Tuesday published the Queen’s response to her suggestion to follow in the footsteps of past recipients, such as actor Olivia de Havilland and artist David Hockney. “Her Majesty thinks you are as old as you think you are, as such the Queen does not think she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient,” a letter said. by his Deputy Private Secretary, Tom Laing Baker. He ended the letter “with the best wishes from His Majesty”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/20/1047600637/queen-elizabeth-buckingham-palace-cancels-trip-to-northern-ireland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos