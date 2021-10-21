Our decreasing attention spans – the free daily press

Our society runs in a relentless cycle of improving technology and upgrading to the latest version of everything we consume. This is nothing new. The world around us is creating more and more opportunities to connect people with others through information, entertainment and knowledge.

Of course, technology is making things faster and easier by maximizing productivity. The technology aims to limit communication barriers and reduce the time and effort required to complete tasks, but it comes at a price.

As we consume more through our screens and do so at much faster rates, we start to lose touch with our physical surroundings and lose our innate sense of time. Society has normalized this intimate bond that we share with our phones, creating a more distracted population that relies on constant stimulation to feel connected.

We’ve all heard conversations about how today’s culture is saturated with excessive screen time, especially when it comes to using social media and internet streaming platforms. We are a people united by our shared access to an unlimited online world.

Our increasing screen time has slowly socialized us out of just sitting in the present. Spending time alone with our thoughts is a skill that has been taken away from us. Our ability to feel, think, and focus is tainted by the overwhelming desire to be somewhere other than where we are.

However, as our reliance on technology to occupy our minds grows, we become less aware of the amount of time we are wasting. When we are without our phones, we can feel like the world is moving a little slower, that life feels a little more real. When we’re without our phones, life really happens to us. We experience it rather than observe and document it from a deleted layer.

The moments in between in our daily lives when we’re waiting for the train or taking the elevator are easily torn away from us by simple decisions to disengage from our surroundings and tap into something less real.

We have to be careful not to constantly fill the quiet moments that life gives us. They are the ones who, in the end, make up a big part of what our lives really are.

More than ever, we have to continually distract ourselves through our devices. Technology offers so many integrated methods to stay energized while dissociating yourself from the present. As a result, our attention span is reduced and our cognitive abilities are threatened.

As a society, we have normalized the search for something external to alter the current emotional state of our mind and temporarily change the way we feel. American culture leans more and more towards the glorification of immediate and short-term pleasure and accelerates a process of fleeting satisfaction, followed by disappointment and need for more.

We focus on those little adrenaline rushes and the immediate rewards received through our phones, cluttering our thoughts with outside inputs. Modern life unfolds to the sound of technology, which impacts our ability to exist in the absence of constant entertainment and worry.

Just sitting with ourselves and leaving our minds still is a neglected skill from which we have been socialized.

We should be turning to our phones intentionally, engaging with technology on purpose, rather than using it as a trivial filler to distance ourselves from what surrounds us.