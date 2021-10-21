Live Updates – The Hollywood Reporter

Hundreds of protesters arrived at Netflix’s Vine Street office Wednesday morning for a rally in support of the streamer’s trans employees, who began a virtual walkout to push back Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, the management Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, The closest.

During the virtual walkout, participating staff members will not do any work for Netflix and instead engage in content that supports the trans community and donates to charity. The disengagement coincides with a public gathering, hosted by activist Ashlee Marie Preston, who moved to Netflix’s offices on Vine Street to accommodate more people.

B. Pagels-Minor, the former Netflix staff member who was fired last week for allegedly leaking confidential information about the Chappelle special, appeared at the rally to support the walkout. (Pagels-Minor has denied disclosing sensitive information.)

“As most of you know, I am 33 weeks pregnant. And when I thought about the reason I was participating is that my son doesn’t grow up with content that hates me, ”Pagels-Minor said. “I want my child to grow up in a world where he sees his parent, a black trans person – because I exist, contrary to what the special says, contrary to what a lot of people say – that I am valued, and i’m an important person too.

Pagels-Minor, a former head of the employee resources group at Netflix Trans *, then read the letter of request to Sarandos from the employee group. The list included calls for Netflix to create a fund for non-binary and trans talent, revise internal processes for reviewing potentially harmful content, add disclaimers on shows with transphobic content, and acknowledge the harm caused by Netflix to the trans community, especially black trans. community. Other requests included creating a fund for trans and non-binary talent above and below the line, increasing the involvement of the Trans * employee resource group in potentially content conversations. and the recruitment of trans people, especially trans BIPOC, for leadership positions at Netflix.

“We are employees, but we are also members,” said Pagels-Minor, reading the letter. “We believe this society can and should do better in our quest to entertain the world, and the way forward must include more diverse voices in order to avoid causing more harm.”

The rally drew supporters of Netflix’s trans workers as well as those in favor of Chappelle, but protesters who spoke with THR urged Netflix to listen to its trans employees and honor their requests.

“It’s important that Netflix listens to its employees. I’m here in solidarity with them, ”said Lily Weaver, an unaffiliated Netflix participant who is trans. THR. “None of us is free until we are all free.

Joey Soloway, the creator of Transparent, said they wanted to see a trans person on the Netflix board and described Chappelle’s transphobic comments in The closest as “an infinitely amplified gender violence”.

“It’s gender violence. Sharing her outrage as comedic humiliation in front of thousands of people and then spreading it to hundreds of millions of people is infinitely magnified gender violence, ”Soloway said. “I want trans representation on the Netflix board. A trans person on the fucking Netflix board this fucking week.

Preston, the organizer of the rally, said the rally was meant to show solidarity with Netflix’s trans staff. “It’s violent to involve members of the transgender community who work for your company in the oppression of their own community, and we’re here to disrupt that and stand in solidarity with the employees,” Preston said.

People are rallying to support Netflix employee walkout in Los Angeles on October 20, 2021.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images

Talents like Jonathan Van Ness, Angelica Ross, Jameela Jamil and Colton Haynes also took part in a video, released on Wednesday ahead of the rally, to show their support for Netflix’s trans workers. On Twitter, Elliot Page noted he supported trans, non-binary and BIPOC employees “who are fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace”. And Dan Levy, who has a multi-year film and television contract with Netflix, shared a declaration on Twitter about the influence of television on cultural conversations, both positive and negative. “Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful,” Levy wrote. “This is not a debate.”

But talk with Hollywood journalist On Tuesday evening, Sarandos said he still supported keeping the Chappelle special on Netflix and didn’t think it would be “appropriate” to add a warning to the show flagging potentially harmful comments.

“When we think about this challenge, we have to entertain the world, part of that challenge means you have an audience with different tastes, different sensibilities, different beliefs. You really can’t be appealing to everyone or the content would be pretty boring, ”Sarandos said. “I think the inclusion of the special on Netflix is ​​consistent with our comedy offering, it is consistent with Dave Chappelle’s brand of comedy, and it’s… one of those times where there’s something about Netflix that you are not going to like. “

Ahead of the walkout, Netflix also released a statement acknowledging the “deep wound that has been caused.”

“We value our transgender colleagues and allies and understand the profound harm that has been caused,” said a spokesperson for Netflix. “We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to step down and recognize that we have a lot more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.”

During today’s Netflix walkout, where trans lives matter, chants are raised against Chappelle supporters screaming I love jokes pic.twitter.com/eX1qHgdj7R – Kirsten Chuba (@KirstenChuba) 20 October 2021