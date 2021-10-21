Entertainment
Live Updates – The Hollywood Reporter
Hundreds of protesters arrived at Netflix’s Vine Street office Wednesday morning for a rally in support of the streamer’s trans employees, who began a virtual walkout to push back Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, the management Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, The closest.
During the virtual walkout, participating staff members will not do any work for Netflix and instead engage in content that supports the trans community and donates to charity. The disengagement coincides with a public gathering, hosted by activist Ashlee Marie Preston, who moved to Netflix’s offices on Vine Street to accommodate more people.
B. Pagels-Minor, the former Netflix staff member who was fired last week for allegedly leaking confidential information about the Chappelle special, appeared at the rally to support the walkout. (Pagels-Minor has denied disclosing sensitive information.)
“As most of you know, I am 33 weeks pregnant. And when I thought about the reason I was participating is that my son doesn’t grow up with content that hates me, ”Pagels-Minor said. “I want my child to grow up in a world where he sees his parent, a black trans person – because I exist, contrary to what the special says, contrary to what a lot of people say – that I am valued, and i’m an important person too.
Pagels-Minor, a former head of the employee resources group at Netflix Trans *, then read the letter of request to Sarandos from the employee group. The list included calls for Netflix to create a fund for non-binary and trans talent, revise internal processes for reviewing potentially harmful content, add disclaimers on shows with transphobic content, and acknowledge the harm caused by Netflix to the trans community, especially black trans. community. Other requests included creating a fund for trans and non-binary talent above and below the line, increasing the involvement of the Trans * employee resource group in potentially content conversations. and the recruitment of trans people, especially trans BIPOC, for leadership positions at Netflix.
“We are employees, but we are also members,” said Pagels-Minor, reading the letter. “We believe this society can and should do better in our quest to entertain the world, and the way forward must include more diverse voices in order to avoid causing more harm.”
The rally drew supporters of Netflix’s trans workers as well as those in favor of Chappelle, but protesters who spoke with THR urged Netflix to listen to its trans employees and honor their requests.
“It’s important that Netflix listens to its employees. I’m here in solidarity with them, ”said Lily Weaver, an unaffiliated Netflix participant who is trans. THR. “None of us is free until we are all free.
Joey Soloway, the creator of Transparent, said they wanted to see a trans person on the Netflix board and described Chappelle’s transphobic comments in The closest as “an infinitely amplified gender violence”.
“It’s gender violence. Sharing her outrage as comedic humiliation in front of thousands of people and then spreading it to hundreds of millions of people is infinitely magnified gender violence, ”Soloway said. “I want trans representation on the Netflix board. A trans person on the fucking Netflix board this fucking week.
Preston, the organizer of the rally, said the rally was meant to show solidarity with Netflix’s trans staff. “It’s violent to involve members of the transgender community who work for your company in the oppression of their own community, and we’re here to disrupt that and stand in solidarity with the employees,” Preston said.
Talents like Jonathan Van Ness, Angelica Ross, Jameela Jamil and Colton Haynes also took part in a video, released on Wednesday ahead of the rally, to show their support for Netflix’s trans workers. On Twitter, Elliot Page noted he supported trans, non-binary and BIPOC employees “who are fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace”. And Dan Levy, who has a multi-year film and television contract with Netflix, shared a declaration on Twitter about the influence of television on cultural conversations, both positive and negative. “Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful,” Levy wrote. “This is not a debate.”
But talk with Hollywood journalist On Tuesday evening, Sarandos said he still supported keeping the Chappelle special on Netflix and didn’t think it would be “appropriate” to add a warning to the show flagging potentially harmful comments.
“When we think about this challenge, we have to entertain the world, part of that challenge means you have an audience with different tastes, different sensibilities, different beliefs. You really can’t be appealing to everyone or the content would be pretty boring, ”Sarandos said. “I think the inclusion of the special on Netflix is consistent with our comedy offering, it is consistent with Dave Chappelle’s brand of comedy, and it’s… one of those times where there’s something about Netflix that you are not going to like. “
Ahead of the walkout, Netflix also released a statement acknowledging the “deep wound that has been caused.”
“We value our transgender colleagues and allies and understand the profound harm that has been caused,” said a spokesperson for Netflix. “We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to step down and recognize that we have a lot more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.”
During today’s Netflix walkout, where trans lives matter, chants are raised against Chappelle supporters screaming I love jokes pic.twitter.com/eX1qHgdj7R
– Kirsten Chuba (@KirstenChuba) 20 October 2021
Joey Soloway has joined the rally pic.twitter.com/QAxAAOCHkg
– Kirsten Chuba (@KirstenChuba) 20 October 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/netflix-walkout-rally-dave-chappelle-1235034127/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]