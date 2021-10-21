Local leaders recommend ratifying controversial deal – The Hollywood Reporter

The management of Local 600, the International Cinematographers Guild, is urging its members to vote “yes” to ratify a tentative agreement between the International Alliance of Theater Workers (IATSE) and the studios. The deal between IATSE and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) was unveiled on October 16, and initial details of the deal have divided members.

In a video message to members on Tuesday, Local 600 National Executive Director Rebecca Rhine claimed that ‘this is what victory looks like’ as President John Lindley said he would vote ‘yes’ because’ this contract will improve the lives of tens of thousands of AI members.

Local 700 National Executive Director Cathy Repola would recommend a “yes” vote to the Editors Guild, which has scheduled a members’ meeting on Sunday, October 24. A union source expects leaders of the 13 locals to recommend ratification to their boards. and members.

In the video message to members, Rhine Local 600 noted that the union’s strike authorization “gave us the power to get a deal,” and added of the tentative deal, “no branch locale has been left behind. No priority was left unanswered.

Responding to negative comments on the deal, Lindley said members would “receive more information” and urged them to “read the MoU when you get it and use your vote.”

In an email sent to members on Tuesday, Lindley, Rhine of Local 600 and Associate National Executive Director Chaim Kantor told members they recognized that some were not happy with the currently released details of the basic agreement. “What we cannot do now is make new proposals that have not been put forward by any of the locals’ bargaining committees and that have never been made on the other side of the table with the locals. employers, six months after the start of the bargaining process, ”Local 600 leaders said.“ It would be regressive and bad faith bargaining that is prohibited by national labor relations law, but more importantly , it would put everything we won at risk for a result that is unlikely to be better. “

So far, and with some but not all of the details of the deal available, the reaction to the interim deal has been decidedly mixed, with some IATSE members fearing that the deal will only bring about the drastic changes. they deemed it necessary and urged members to vote “no” to ratifying the proposed agreement.

A memorandum of understanding is being developed with the details of the tentative agreement, which will eventually go to members of the 13 locals for a ratification vote. Members say it could take weeks for them to learn all the details of the deal. At this point, individual members will vote on whether to ratify the contact. After the individual vote, each local will vote for their delegates and if enough delegate votes are obtained, the new three-year base agreement would be ratified.

Local 600, with 9,000 members, and Local 700 (Motion Picture Editors Guild), with 8,500, are the largest of the 13 locals and carry the most delegates.

The union and studios resumed negotiations on the regional standards deal on Wednesday, which took part in the IATSE strike authorization vote but has yet to reach a tentative agreement, the committee inclusion and diversity of local 484 told members.

Streaming has been a major concern since the announcement of the interim deal. On Tuesday, the IATSE published a new short memo to the members, highlighting certain points of the agreement in principle.

Those associated with streaming would apply to productions that begin principal photography, or have a licensing agreement in place, before August 1, 2022. According to IATSE, the agreement in principle involves wage increases in episodic work for subscription video. requests productions for high budget tier 2 (any number of subscribers), high budget tier 1 and 2 (less than 20 million subscribers), and long-running mini-series (up to duration greater than 66 minutes) with “certain classifications receiving increases of up to 30%”. The memo also explains that low-budget productions that last 20 minutes or more (previously subject to negotiation) are now set “at least the wages, terms and conditions of the average budget”.

Other details that were released on the tentative agreement on Tuesday included that the 3 percent annual wage increase will be retroactive to August 1; that increases in hourly contributions to the union’s health and pension plan will add $ 370 million over the course of the contract; that workers working a five-day week will get a 54-hour turnaround time (with a few exceptions which can only be invoked a certain number of times) and workers working a six-day week will be given a turnaround time 32 hour run time; and that the meal penalties were increased to $ 25 per half hour after four penalties were invoked and to the worker’s going rate after 20 meal penalties were incurred in a work week.

Meanwhile, a Change.org petition urging members to vote “no” to ratify the tentative deal has gained ground. 2,300 signatures at press time. An Instagram account critical of the deal called ia_members, with more than 8,500 followers, conducted an investigation to determine specific complaints from members.