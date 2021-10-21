Voice actor dies at 90 Legacy.com





Jack Angel was a voice actor in cartoons including Super Friends, Transformers, and The Smurfs. Dubbing career Angel got his start in the entertainment industry as a radio disc jockey in California. He worked in radio for almost 20 years before starting his acting career in the popular Saturday morning cartoon Super Friends. Angel provided the voices for Hawkman, Flash, and Super Samurai. He went on to star in beloved cartoons including The Smurfs, Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo, and Spider-Man. In 1985, Angel began voicing a number of characters for The Transformers, including Ramjet, Smokescreen, and Omega Supreme. He was the voice of Wetsuit in GI Joe: A Real American Hero and of Dr. Zachary Darrett in Pole Position, as well as numerous voices in “Voltron: Defender of the Universe”. Angel has also worked in animated feature films, providing voices for numerous films including Beauty and the Beast, “Aladdin”, A Bugs Life, The Iron Giant, Spirited Away and Monsters Inc. Angel was a veteran of the US military who served in Korea. Notable quote Dubbing is a cinch compared to the camera because you don’t have to memorize anything and you can watch the way you want. The only downside would be that quite often I am called upon to make a loud, hoarse voice that tears my throat apart. from an interview for the Cybertron Chronicle

Tribute to Jack Angel Sad news with the passing of Jack Angel. Angel had voiced characters on Hasbro and Hanna-Barbera shows such as Super Friends, The Transformers, and GI Joe, and was involved in numerous DreamWorks, Disney, and Pixar productions. pic.twitter.com/VE0qlF9AjS – The Mix Tape podcast (@Mix_Tape_Pod) 20 October 2021 Jack Angel, the voice of Astrotrain, Smokescreen, Ultra Magnus (Season 3 and 4) and many other Transformer characters has passed away. RIP to a legend whose voice helped bring many fan favorite Transformers characters to life pic.twitter.com/QB7UcGAcvX – Solartron – Destron Warrior (@Solar_Transform) October 19, 2021 RIP Jack Angel He was and always will be an incredible voice actor. He was one of the people who inspired me to get into dubbing and acting. I extend my condolences to his family, friends and people who admired him like me. You will always remember pic.twitter.com/n1UAXEPziC – Wyatt (@Wyattisnothere) 20 October 2021 #JackAngel

I heard the news this morning of Jack’s passing. He was a legend. I had the opportunity to speak to him years ago and have a signed copy of his book, which I will treasure. RIP Jack from your army buddy. Thank you for all the movie and television memories that have inspired and entertained so many people. – Brian Kennedy (@ BrianKe61974050) 20 October 2021 Oh, my beloved king Zarkon… you always gave the Voltron Force why. You’ve always had the best insults for Lotor and you’ve always spoken to Haggar and his cat in the most delightfully evil way. You were definitely a staple from my childhood, good sir. RIP Jack Angel #jackange pic.twitter.com/xWGgUilqV3 – Machine KittyHate (@Zora_The_Geek) 20 October 2021 Complete obituary: Anime news network See more legacy videos

