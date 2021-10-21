Hollywood heavyweights gather for GEANCO Foundation gala





Star-studded event to raise funds for innovative health and education programs in Nigeria |

ANGELS, 20 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – The GEANCO Foundationwill hold its annual meeting Hollywood fundraising on Friday 29 October at The 1 hotel to rally support for vulnerable women and children Nigeria. Expected guests include an actor, comedian and podcaster Whitney cummings, Ramirez dishes (Netflix Sweet tooth), Denzel whitaker (Black Panther), Jimmy Akingbola (Ted lasso, Peacock Fresh prince of Bel-Air to restart), Megalyn Echikunwoke (Late at night, Evening school), Sunny Tehmina (Chicago Med, Argo), Will ropp (The way back), Joshua Uduma (Little America), Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter Billy Ray (Captain Phillips, Hunger games), Oscar-winning and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson (Rain man, breaking Bad) and legendary Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde. Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor strange, 12 years of slavery), nominated for the Golden Globes David oyelowo (Midnight sky, Selma), and BJ Novak (Office, The premise) serve as honorary presidents of the gala. Previous Gala Laureates include Charlize theron (Mad Max: Fury Road, Monster), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor strange, Sherlock), and Whitaker Forest (Black Panther, the last king of Scotland). Sponsors include Showtime Networks, Netflix, Zegar Family Fund, Latham & Watkins LLP, Somesuch, Archibong Family, Star Beer United States, LOLEA Sangria and graphic design partner Misfit. Proceeds from the gala will be used to support David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls, which provides tuition, health care, and social and psychological support to young women victims of terrorism and gender inequalities. Donations will also be used to support the Foundation November 2021 minimally invasive surgery mission for Nigeria. Tickets are available for purchase on the event site. Guests will enjoy lively Nigerian music, an open bar with LOLEA sangria and from Nigeria renowned Star Beer, and African gourmet appetizers while mingling with celebrities, influencers and entertainment industry heavyweights. The program will start at 7:30 p.m. with an opening discussion. For more information on the GEANCO Foundation, visit Geanco.org, and connect with GEANCO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram. About the GEANCO Foundation

A Los Angeles-based nonprofit, GEANCO is saving and transforming lives in Africa. She organizes surgical missions and advances maternal and child health by Nigeria. GEANCO also donates essential resources to schools, and its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls provides comprehensive educational and social support to young women victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria. Media contacts:

