‘Chernobyl’ production studio invests in Koko nightclub in London – The Hollywood Reporter





Sister, the booming studio founded by the powerful trio of Jane Featherstone, Stacey Snider and Elisabeth Murdoch and which was the originator of the hit HBO / Sky miniseries Chernobyl, takes an important step in the musical space. The production company, which has big upcoming projects including the BBC / AMC drama It will hurt, with Ben Whishaw, and the miniseries directed by Olivia Colman Landscapers for HBO / Sky, took a stake in famed London nightclub Koko, which is currently undergoing a major restoration of £ 70million ($ 96.8million) over three years and is slated to reopen in spring 2022. Dating back to 1900, the almost legendary venue hosted Charlie Chaplin in its early days as a theater, later becoming a BBC broadcasting center and famous for transmitting productions such as Monthy Python’s flying circus and where the Rolling Stone recorded Live at Camden Theater in 1964. Transformed into a music hall in the 1970s, it hosted much of the growing punk movement – including The Jam and The Clash – and later the new romantic scene. More recently, after a restoration and relaunch in 2004, it has seen performances by Kanye West, Amy Winehouse, Madonna, Coldplay, Oasis and Lady Gaga. While financial details have not been disclosed, Hollywood journalist understands that Sister is in the process of becoming a minority shareholder of Koko with a 40 percent stake, the remainder owned by CEO / founder Olly Bengough, who purchased the site in 2004. Sister also funded less than 50 percent of the costs catering. Koko’s new look – which has expanded to incorporate two neighboring buildings (including a pub favored by Charles Dickens) – will be a 50,000 square foot concert hall, with numerous performance spaces and equipped studios, and with high quality streaming capabilities. all along. “Helping the next generation of artists and storytellers collaborate, innovate and share their work has never been more important. While we’ve all been looking forward to the return of live music, we’ve also discovered new ways to engage with the artists we love through their creative endeavors in the digital space, keeping us united as a global community ” , Murdoch said. “It’s this connecting power of music and the arts that Olly and her team harness as they make Koko the first next-generation global entertainment experience in London. At Sister, we are truly excited to partner with Koko and use our collective expertise, networks and shared independence to forge creative collaborations and empower artists and audiences around the world. Koko marks the latest in a series of Sister investments, which began when Featherstone launched Sister Productions in 2014 and became Sister in 2019 with the addition of Snider and Murdoch. Backed by Murdoch’s considerable financial strength, he took stakes in South of the River Pictures, the production company started by Ed Sinclair and Olivia Colman, as well as Molly Stern Zando’s publishing business, the podcast studio. Campside Media and comic and digital media published AWA Studios.

