Who is Anupam Tripathi, the essential Indian actor in “Squid Game”?

On Instagram, the number of followers of Indian actor Anupam Tripathi rose from 3,000 to more than 3 million “in a few days” after the release in September of Squid game, The most watched Netflix show in history. If there’s a barometer to measure a previously unknown actor’s meteoric rise to stardom in our social media-dominated age, then that’s it.

Tripathi, 32, who plays Abdul Ali, a Pakistani migrant who will do everything possible to provide for his family, is one of the stars of the South Korean survival drama. Impressing fans of the record-breaking series with his Korean and acting skills, as well as his character’s heart-wrenching storyline, the stage-trained actor said it was his “ultimate dream” to star in a live-action movie. India.

A theatrical debut

Born in Delhi, where he also grew up, Tripathi’s main interest was classical music. But a little slave role in the room Spartacus changed all that. Tripathi joined the Behroop Theater Group from 2006 to 2010, where he was mentored by the late playwright Shahid Anwar.

I enjoyed every moment of it, because by coming out in front of the audience and speaking out, it was so fascinating to become someone and then come back to myself, he said. Variety of his years in the theater.

Tripathi intended to go to the National School of Dramatic Art, which produced some of India’s best actors, but when an arts scholarship he applied for at the National University of Korean Arts was accepted, he changed course and headed to Seoul instead.

It took a long time to settle in South Korea

“When I arrived in Korea, I cried like a baby for three and a half months. I wanted to come home,” Tripathi said. Movie companion. “My passport was in the office, which is why I couldn’t get out.”

But the aspiring actor persevered, and although the language was initially a problem, he mastered Korean in less than two years.

“Things started to improve with the language and with the people,” he recalls. “My friends, my classmates, my elders… everyone was so warm to me.”

After graduating, Tripathi appeared in several films and series for three years, including the hit film Ode to my father, the successful series Descendants of the Sun and the 2021 movie Space sweepers. There was no small role for me, I continued in this area, he said Variety.

Go to the gym for “Squid Game”

Tripathi was contacted by a South Korean casting agency in 2020 for the role that would make him a global star. Fluent in Korean at the time, he first met the show’s casting director before being introduced to Squid game writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk who briefed him on the role of Abdul Ali.

Tripathi said he did not have “the right body shape” for the role when he was chosen.

I put on 5 or 6 kilos and at least looked like someone with power, ”he said. Variety.

Read more

The Hindi speaker also says he had to watch YouTube videos and documentaries about Pakistani migrants in South Korea to polish his Urdu and learn their manners.

I tried to get as close to the character as possible. I kept thinking that it would be released in 190 countries, so how do I connect with audiences as a character, ”he said.

He filmed the show for much of 2020, with a month-long hiatus in between due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

I really enjoyed working with this team, it was wonderful. The sets are majestic, magical you go there, you become the character. It’s the kind of scene they created, ”he said. Variety. “It helped everyone evolve better. It wasn’t such an easy process. But everyone was together. Ali came out of there and now everyone is talking about it. I feel happy.

Overnight success

Squid gameThe show’s skyrocketing international popularity took many South Koreans by surprise, especially some of the show’s new faces, including Tripathi.

“I still remember the day of the release, until 4 p.m. my life was going fine, but after 5 p.m. everyone started talking about my role, and I saw the love flow on Instagram,” said Tripathi at India’s Hindustan times. His followers “went from 3,000 to three million in a few days.”

The love I get after the show grows every day, “he said.” It’s great to be a part of something so historic. At the same time, he [fame] is also new to me. So I always watch myself, trying to express myself and enjoy it as much as possible.

Next: make it big in India

While a sequel to Squid game still under study, Tripathi aims to make his way home to India.

“That was just the starting point for me. Let’s see how far I can get better as an actor or in my profession,” he said. Variety. “I’ve only done theater in India, but I want to see and explore how I’m going to do it in my own language. It’s my ultimate dream to perform in front of my own home and my own audience.

Squid game at the flag of the Republic of Korea. (Photo: Antonie Robertson / Le National)

Update: October 20, 2021, 8:15 a.m.