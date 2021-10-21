Entertainment
Nominees for 3rd Eddies Music Awards Announced
Live music stopped in the Capital Region in March 2020 and although few artists were able to perform in local venues for the remainder of the year, many were recording and broadcasting. online broadcasts.
Capital Region organizers Thomas Edison Music Awards announced this year’s nominees with a list of existing and new categories influenced by the pandemic.
The 2021 Eddies Music Awards will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 14 at the Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. The show includes several live musical performances, award announcements, and acceptance speeches. The list of musical artists will be announced shortly.
This is the second installment of the Eddies Music Awards in 2021; the current list of nominees represents the work of 2020. The work of 2019 was recognized during a live broadcast from the UPH last May after two postponements due to the pandemic.
About half of the categories we featured in previous years were scuttled in 2020, said Sal Prizio, co-founder and co-producer of Eddies. We did a poll of the judges and there was almost unanimous agreement that genre categories such as best folk artist and best hard rock artist didn’t make sense, as much of the rating in these categories were based on live performance.
So we worked with the judges on new categories to reflect the reality of 2020, said co-founder and co-producer Jim Murphy. Streaming naturally dominated these and, in the end, we ended up with fewer categories than in previous years.
A new category this year is the Eddies Special Merit Award. Murphy and Prizio said they have been considering it for two years because there are some people and organizations that deserve recognition, although their efforts are not easily categorized. The circumstances of 2020 made it necessary to add it, they both said.
The Eddies Music Awards judges have nominated 15 individuals and organizations for the Merit Award and several will be honored for their accomplishments at the awards ceremony.
Ahead of the Eddies Music Awards, the Eddies Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony for seven new inductees will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at the UPH.
Tickets for the Eddies Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 27 and the Eddies Music Awards on November 14 are now on sale at universalpreservationhall.org. For more information on both, visit theeddiesawards.com.
The Eddies Music Awards, Eddies Music Hall of Fame and Universal Preservation Hall are part of Proctors Collaborative.
The nominees for the Eddies Music Awards 2021:
Artistic publication of the year
Nippertown
NYS Music
Preview / Times Union
Place 518
The monthly Xperience
Ticket / Daily newspaper
Art Journalist of the Year
Steve barnes
Jim Gilbert
Michael hallisey
Indiana Nash
Jim Shahen Jr.
Liam Sweeney
Radio DJ of the Year
Wanda fisher
Fredette Art
Andy Gregory
Bill McCann
Jeff Morad
Sonny Speed
Chris Wienk
Radio of the year
RadioRadioX
WCDB 90.9
WEQX 102.7
WEXT 97.7, 106.1
WSPN 91.1
WVCR 88.3
Music recording studio of the year
Albany Audio Associates (AAA Recording Studio C)
Blue Sky recording / mixing studio
Millstone Recording Studio
NRS Studios Catskill
The recording company
Starling Studios
Label of the year
Albany records
Cacophone records
Equal Vision Records
Returned records
Magnetic eye recordings
Northern State Records
Music Video of the Year
Everyone Comes Home Joel Brown
Moon New Cantus
Craig Hamilton skin disease
I’m not going anywhere Buggy Jive
Modernist El Modernist
Sellout Joe Mansman and the Midnight Revival Band
415 Sydney Worthley
Alone Zan and the winter folk
Record of the year
Hold me Julia Alsarraf
Everyone Comes Home Joel Brown
Moz Disco coupons
Better to be alone Moriah Formica
Quentin Gordon Street
Roll over you Sean Rowe
Andy Warhol Annie Scherer
Thousand years The sea The sea
415 Sydney Worthley
Album of the year
Somethin Comes Along Bright Dog Red
I’m not going anywhere Buggy Jive
Dominick Campana back pocket
Places to go Dylan Canterbury
Rougher Stuff Dark Honey
Flowers for you Sawyer Fredericks
What happens after Laveda
Northeast Sara Milonovich & Daisycutter
Stumbling House The Sea The Sea
Songwriter of the Year
Julia alsarraf
Dan Berggren
Jive buggy
Jim Gaudet
Blue Girl
Michel jerling
Kate mcdonnell
Kim Cirillio Wickham
Best Presenter of Virtual Live Music Shows
Caffe Lena home sessions
Frank Cavone / Mirth Films
Freedom Park Quarantune Series
Mark Gamsjager / The Luster Kings Weekly Saturday Night Virtual Shows
High Peaks event productions
The Linda: open for a take-out virtual concert series
Best live virtual performance (s) by an artist, show or series covers
Rick bedrosian
Marc Gamsjager
DJ Trumastr
Bernard houston
Moriah Formica
Best Live Virtual Performance (s) by Artist, Show or Series Original Music
Jive buggy
Dogs of Desire Hot, with mustard
Jocelyn and Chris sofa concerts
Sean Rowe quarantined Virtual u Live-Stream House Concerts
Sir
Best Socially Distant In-Person Live Music Series
Living at five
Jericho Drive-In Series
Nanola Drive-In Series
The Supper Club at The Hollow
Three evenings with Trey Anastasio
