Nominees for 3rd Eddies Music Awards Announced

Live music stopped in the Capital Region in March 2020 and although few artists were able to perform in local venues for the remainder of the year, many were recording and broadcasting. online broadcasts.

Capital Region organizers Thomas Edison Music Awards announced this year’s nominees with a list of existing and new categories influenced by the pandemic.

The 2021 Eddies Music Awards will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 14 at the Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. The show includes several live musical performances, award announcements, and acceptance speeches. The list of musical artists will be announced shortly.

This is the second installment of the Eddies Music Awards in 2021; the current list of nominees represents the work of 2020. The work of 2019 was recognized during a live broadcast from the UPH last May after two postponements due to the pandemic.

About half of the categories we featured in previous years were scuttled in 2020, said Sal Prizio, co-founder and co-producer of Eddies. We did a poll of the judges and there was almost unanimous agreement that genre categories such as best folk artist and best hard rock artist didn’t make sense, as much of the rating in these categories were based on live performance.

So we worked with the judges on new categories to reflect the reality of 2020, said co-founder and co-producer Jim Murphy. Streaming naturally dominated these and, in the end, we ended up with fewer categories than in previous years.

A new category this year is the Eddies Special Merit Award. Murphy and Prizio said they have been considering it for two years because there are some people and organizations that deserve recognition, although their efforts are not easily categorized. The circumstances of 2020 made it necessary to add it, they both said.

The Eddies Music Awards judges have nominated 15 individuals and organizations for the Merit Award and several will be honored for their accomplishments at the awards ceremony.

Ahead of the Eddies Music Awards, the Eddies Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony for seven new inductees will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at the UPH.

Tickets for the Eddies Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 27 and the Eddies Music Awards on November 14 are now on sale at universalpreservationhall.org. For more information on both, visit theeddiesawards.com.

The Eddies Music Awards, Eddies Music Hall of Fame and Universal Preservation Hall are part of Proctors Collaborative.

The nominees for the Eddies Music Awards 2021:

Artistic publication of the year

Nippertown

NYS Music

Preview / Times Union

Place 518

The monthly Xperience

Ticket / Daily newspaper

Art Journalist of the Year

Steve barnes

Jim Gilbert

Michael hallisey

Indiana Nash

Jim Shahen Jr.

Liam Sweeney

Radio DJ of the Year

Wanda fisher

Fredette Art

Andy Gregory

Bill McCann

Jeff Morad

Sonny Speed

Chris Wienk

Radio of the year

RadioRadioX

WCDB 90.9

WEQX 102.7

WEXT 97.7, 106.1

WSPN 91.1

WVCR 88.3

Music recording studio of the year

Albany Audio Associates (AAA Recording Studio C)

Blue Sky recording / mixing studio

Millstone Recording Studio

NRS Studios Catskill

The recording company

Starling Studios

Label of the year

Albany records

Cacophone records

Equal Vision Records

Returned records

Magnetic eye recordings

Northern State Records

Music Video of the Year

Everyone Comes Home Joel Brown

Moon New Cantus

Craig Hamilton skin disease

I’m not going anywhere Buggy Jive

Modernist El Modernist

Sellout Joe Mansman and the Midnight Revival Band

415 Sydney Worthley

Alone Zan and the winter folk

Record of the year

Hold me Julia Alsarraf

Everyone Comes Home Joel Brown

Moz Disco coupons

Better to be alone Moriah Formica

Quentin Gordon Street

Roll over you Sean Rowe

Andy Warhol Annie Scherer

Thousand years The sea The sea

415 Sydney Worthley

Album of the year

Somethin Comes Along Bright Dog Red

I’m not going anywhere Buggy Jive

Dominick Campana back pocket

Places to go Dylan Canterbury

Rougher Stuff Dark Honey

Flowers for you Sawyer Fredericks

What happens after Laveda

Northeast Sara Milonovich & Daisycutter

Stumbling House The Sea The Sea

Songwriter of the Year

Julia alsarraf

Dan Berggren

Jive buggy

Jim Gaudet

Blue Girl

Michel jerling

Kate mcdonnell

Kim Cirillio Wickham

Best Presenter of Virtual Live Music Shows

Caffe Lena home sessions

Frank Cavone / Mirth Films

Freedom Park Quarantune Series

Mark Gamsjager / The Luster Kings Weekly Saturday Night Virtual Shows

High Peaks event productions

The Linda: open for a take-out virtual concert series

Best live virtual performance (s) by an artist, show or series covers

Rick bedrosian

Marc Gamsjager

DJ Trumastr

Bernard houston

Moriah Formica

Best Live Virtual Performance (s) by Artist, Show or Series Original Music

Jive buggy

Dogs of Desire Hot, with mustard

Jocelyn and Chris sofa concerts

Sean Rowe quarantined Virtual u Live-Stream House Concerts

Sir

Best Socially Distant In-Person Live Music Series

Living at five

Jericho Drive-In Series

Nanola Drive-In Series

The Supper Club at The Hollow

Three evenings with Trey Anastasio

