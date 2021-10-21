Entertainment
How ‘Chicago Fire’ Bade Jesse Spencer Goodbye – The Hollywood Reporter
[This story contains spoilers for the 200th episode of NBC’s Chicago Fire.]
Chicago fire hit its 200th episode milestone on Wednesday – and said goodbye to one of its original cast members.
Jesse Spencer is leaving the series after being an early actor in the NBC drama in 2012. The series laid the groundwork for his character, Lieutenant Matthew Casey, to leave Firehouse 51, in the first episodes of this season when Griffin Darden (Cameron Scott Roberts), the son of a firefighter killed in the series pilot, contacted Casey to ask for help for him and his brother.
Casey, who had been a father figure to the boys after their father’s death, decides to move to Oregon to prevent the boys from being separated and sent to foster care. This means leaving his family at the fire station and putting a lot of distance between him and Brett (Kara Kilmer), although the couple agree to try and make the relationship work from a distance.
“I added it up, and this year is my 18th year of network TV, straight – I went straight from House to Chicago Fire,” Spencer told reporters of his decision to quit the show. “When I got to the 200th, I called [showrunner Derek Haas] and broke the news to her that I thought it was time to quit the show. He agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. … It was a tough decision, and I hate leaving the show because I love it, but when the time is right, the time is right.
Haas said he “sure wanted to convince Jesse to stay,” but was grateful to Spencer for agreeing to do the first five episodes of this season to give Casey a proper farewell.
“It allowed us to bring back a storyline from the first season that I know Jesse was excited about when we introduced him, bring the Darden boys back and really tie the pilot to Jesse’s departure,” Haas said.
The final scene Spencer filmed before wrapping was on the show’s burn scene: the crew put out a fire in a church and conduct a “overhaul” inspection afterward. During a hiatus from filming, Spencer said, his castmates began hitting the spikes they were carrying on the floor and singing. “It was something else,” he said.
As Casey prepares to leave Chicago, the Firehouse 51 team assembles and Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) tells Casey how much he means to them: “Everyone you’ve met along the way must call you friend. Everyone that you’ve worked with on a shift, we have to call you brother. This place will never be the same. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity and your passion for this profession. We will miss you very much, my brother.
“Every once in a while you write scenes where you want the cast and crew to hear what you have in mind,” Haas said of the farewell scene. “Then you can put it in the mouth of a better speaker than you, like Eamonn Walker. It was a difficult scene to write. … He meant so much to me that “wanted to end the episode with this.” “
With Casey and Brett hoping to continue their relationship, Spencer said there was a chance he could return to Chicago fire at one point. However, Casey will not be onscreen Facetiming with Brett in the immediate future.
“Casey is going to Oregon for the right reasons. It felt organic, ”Spencer said. “I really like Kara and we have a really good relationship. We get along so well. There’s a chance I’ll come back. It’s a possibility, we talked about it.
