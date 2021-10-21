Entertainment
Manushi Chillar is now Bollywood ready
“I don’t want praise going to my head or the troll to going to my heart.”
Photograph: Courtesy of Manushi Chillar / Instagram
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has been waiting a long time to make his Bollywood debut.
And it’s definitely worth the wait.
Chhillar will be seen in the period film Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi (from Pinjar Fame).
Produced by Yash Raj Films, it ended almost a year ago, but the pandemic has delayed its release.
Now with the theaters about to open, Prithviraj is slated for release on January 21, 2022.
“It’s been a long wait and I needed all the patience in the world to wait for its release,” said Manushi. Rediff.com Donor PS Aaryan Khanna.
How has your life changed after winning the Miss World title?
Life has completely changed.
Aside from all the experience of traveling and working with them, people knew me on a scale that I had never experienced before.
I was only 20 years old and it was like a big change.
I really grew up and learned a lot and I’m grateful for all of these experiences because I don’t think I would have otherwise had these at such a young age.
You waited Prithviraj released in theaters for a long time. Are you getting restless?
It’s been a long wait and I needed all the patience in the world to wait for its release, but no one could have predicted the pandemic. Everyone suffered, some much more than others.
I worked very hard for Prithviraj and I would really like people to watch it soon.
Photograph: Courtesy of Manushi Chillar / Instagram
Do you like period films?
I have always loved the era, fantasy fiction, movies.
It’s like being transferred to another time, another world.
Growing up, I loved her The Lord of the Rings trilogy and I’ve watched it a million times. It’s not exactly the period, but it created a different world.
How nervous were you working against a superstar like Akshay Kumar?
I was really nervous to star in a movie for the first time, but working with Akshay (Kumar) sir, YRF and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi made me feel horny more than anything else.
Photograph: Courtesy of Manushi Chillar / Instagram
A recent Bollywood movie that you saw and would have liked to be a part of?
There are so many! My choice would be Andhadhoun.
How did you learn about confinement?
My biggest learning about the lockdown and the pandemic has been that life can’t be all about work.
There are so many other facets that make life interesting.
Happiness will only come from within, not from an outside source.
Photograph: Courtesy of Manushi Chillar / Instagram
How do you fight social media trolls and stay away from negativity?
I don’t think trolls are a recent phenomenon for me.
They have always been there in one form or another.
Now, certainly a lot more, and it will probably increase, but it’s just noise.
There are so many people who love me too.
Regardless, I believe that whatever opinion of another – good or bad – shouldn’t matter to you.
I love my life and I will continue to live it my way.
I don’t want praise going to my head or the troll to going to my heart.
Any advice for young girls hoping to participate in beauty pageants?
Always look presentable.
Have your own individuality and be comfortable with whatever you wear.
You have to love your appearance and feel confident more than anything else.
Most importantly, the styling should be fun and non-stressful. So enjoy!
