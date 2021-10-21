DIA Board of Directors Approves Timeline and Criteria for Ford on Bay Offer | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

After a one-month delay, the board of directors of the Downtown Investment Authority approved a timeline and terms to re-market and re-bid for the former Duval County Courthouse site on Bay Street.

The board of directors voted 7-0 at its October 20 meeting on a schedule that calls on real estate company CBRE, under contract with DIA, to market the 2.75-acre municipal property at 330 E. Bay Street. from developers until November 18.

DIA CEO Lori Boyer told board members her staff have spoken to or met with nearly 20 developers interested in the site, called The Ford on Bay, including an entertainment venue operator from Nashville.

“We have a number of interested parties for the Ford on Bay site who are not purely residential developers,” said Boyer.

“Some of it will be very interesting to see if we get those answers.”

She did not identify the place of entertainment.

The schedule released by the DIA shows that the board will vote on November 18 to issue a required 30-day disposition notice, starting a clock for developers to submit bids by December 20.

After the rating, the DIA board plans to award the offer to a developer by January 20.

DIA officials said the offer would allow multi-family, commercial, office, open space and hospitality uses.

Unless the proposal is a stand-alone entertainment venue, restaurant, and open public space, buildings facing Bay Street should have a mix of uses.

The promoters will have to present projects with at least 30% of the frontage of the ground floor of Bay Street as retail business to be considered.

Board members said retail would complement projects in the Bay Street Corridor like the Four Seasons Hotel at the Jacksonville Jaguars, RISE’s Doro Apartments and plans for public parks at the shipyards and the former Jacksonville Landing.

“The feeling is that Bay Street is such a crucial corridor to the downtown core that every detail counts,” said Oliver Barakat, board member.

“We want to make sure it’s activated correctly. “

Barakat, senior vice president of CBRE, said the real estate company is confident the market can support the required amount of retail on the site.

The DIA also places more emphasis this time on design and construction materials, resilience solutions including open spaces by the river and a minimum of 10,000 square feet of restaurant / bar space facing the water.

At least 7,500 square feet must be on the first floor, depending on the criteria.

The vacant riverside property was part of what the DIA in 2019 dubbed The Ford on Bay. It included the adjacent former site of the 2.39-acre Town Hall annex at 220 E. Bay Street and 3.1 acres of submerged land in the Saint John River.

The board voted in August to end an 18-month negotiation with New York developer Spandrel Development Partners LLC for a $ 136 million mixed-use multi-family retail project on the site.

Boyer said at the time that Spandrel wanted to reduce its capital investment and the amount of retail space in its plan for the site and was looking to turn the residential component into housing for the workforce instead of ‘apartments at market price.

Development on the ancillary site is limited by a contractual right of first refusal from parent company Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Westmont Hospitality Group Inc.